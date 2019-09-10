Aurora Cannabis Reports Closing Of Extended Credit Facility

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) said Monday it has closed credit facilities with a group of lenders led by the Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO).

The facilities consist of an additional CA$160 million ($121.5 million) in term loans, and the option for Aurora to upsize the facility by around CA$40 million, in addition to an initial CA$200 million in credit facilities that will mature in 2021.

"We are very pleased to now have three of the five largest Schedule 1 Canadian banks in our syndicate, along with increased participation from other key syndicate partners," Aurora CEO Terry Booth said in a statement.

"Our continued operational execution, world-class facilities and strong corporate governance gives our financing partners the confidence to step in as an important part of the Aurora story."

The stock was trading higher by 0.5% at $6.04 at the time of publication Tuesday.

