Aurora Cannabis Reports Closing Of Extended Credit Facility
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 10, 2019 8:36am
Aurora Cannabis Reports Closing Of Extended Credit Facility
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) said Monday it has closed credit facilities with a group of lenders led by the Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO). 

The facilities consist of an additional CA$160 million ($121.5 million) in term loans, and the option for Aurora to upsize the facility by around CA$40 million, in addition to an initial CA$200 million in credit facilities that will mature in 2021.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

"We are very pleased to now have three of the five largest Schedule 1 Canadian banks in our syndicate, along with increased participation from other key syndicate partners," Aurora CEO Terry Booth said in a statement.  

"Our continued operational execution, world-class facilities and strong corporate governance gives our financing partners the confidence to step in as an important part of the Aurora story."  

The stock was trading higher by 0.5% at $6.04 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

