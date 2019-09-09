The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Aurora Earnings, Mexico Launches Legalization Conferences

After an eventful last week, here's what investors should be keeping an eye on in the cannabis space.

Aurora Earnings

While most large cannabis companies have already reported their financial results, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) has yet to present its earnings from the fourth quarter and fiscal year. The company is scheduled to release its results on Tuesday after the markets close and will hold a conference call on Wednesday at 9 a.m., Eastern Time.

Analysts are expecting Aurora to post a net loss of 4 cents per share on revenue of $78.24 million.

Mexico Kicks Off Legalization Conferences

Mexico is on track to become the third nation in the world to fully legalize marijuana. Last week, Sen. Julio Menchaca Salazar introduced a bill to legalize cannabis.

In order to better understand the challenges of creating a legal cannabis market, the Mexican Senate launched a series of events to discuss legalization models, taxation, testing and other issues. The events will take place all week long and will include a panel led by Gil Kerlikowske, a former President Obama drug czar.

Events

Two notable events will also take place this week. CannX, the 4th International Cannabis Conference will take place in Tel Aviv between Sept. 9-10.

On Sept. 12, New York will host the first-ever Israeli Cannabis Investor Symposium, iCAN Connect, which will take place at the Green Fig Restaurant, 570 10th Ave.

