The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Aurora Earnings, Mexico Launches Legalization Conferences
Alex Oleinic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 09, 2019 7:33am   Comments
The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Aurora Earnings, Mexico Launches Legalization Conferences
After an eventful last week, here's what investors should be keeping an eye on in the cannabis space.

Aurora Earnings

While most large cannabis companies have already reported their financial results, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) has yet to present its earnings from the fourth quarter and fiscal year. The company is scheduled to release its results on Tuesday after the markets close and will hold a conference call on Wednesday at 9 a.m., Eastern Time.

Analysts are expecting Aurora to post a net loss of 4 cents per share on revenue of $78.24 million.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

Mexico Kicks Off Legalization Conferences

Mexico is on track to become the third nation in the world to fully legalize marijuana. Last week, Sen. Julio Menchaca Salazar introduced a bill to legalize cannabis.

In order to better understand the challenges of creating a legal cannabis market, the Mexican Senate launched a series of events to discuss legalization models, taxation, testing and other issues. The events will take place all week long and will include a panel led by Gil Kerlikowske, a former President Obama drug czar.

Events

Two notable events will also take place this week. CannX, the 4th International Cannabis Conference will take place in Tel Aviv between Sept. 9-10.

On Sept. 12, New York will host the first-ever Israeli Cannabis Investor Symposium, iCAN Connect, which will take place at the Green Fig Restaurant, 570 10th Ave.

Posted-In: Julio Menchaca SalazorCannabis Earnings News Previews Events Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

What Do 4 Million American Seniors See In CBD? - These Studies Offer Some Answers

By Stephanie Johnson, senior communications strategist at The Skyline Agency. Nearly 50 million Americans are over 65 years of age. That means that seniors ... read more

Fall Allergies And Weed: 3 Things To Know About The Effects Of Marijuana

By The Fresh Toasts' Kate-Madonna Hindes, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. With so much known already about the potential benefits for ... read more

New Cannabis Products: Simplified Flower Strains, A Roll On, Vegan Gummies

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Fortunately, Benzinga has put together a list ... read more
