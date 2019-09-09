Carson Palmer, Steve Garvey And Ann Meyers-Drysdale Discuss Their Involvement In CBD Brand Level Select

Consumer cannabidiol company Kadenwood, LLC has rolled out its first product, a three-tiered performance-based CBD sports cream, Level Select. To tout the rollout, the company has enlisted veteran athletes across several popular American sports to discuss the product.

Notable retired pro athletes include Major League Baseball first baseman Steve Garvey, NFL quarterback Carson Palmer and basketball Hall of Famer and Olympic athlete Ann Meyers-Drysdale.

Former Surgeon General Richard Carmona is also part of Kadenwood's advisory board. Some of the other notable names on the team include CEO and Co-founder Erick Dickens as well as Todd Davis, former co-founder, CEO and chair of LifeLock, Inc. Both Meyers-Drysdale and Palmer credit Davis with helping introduce them to the company.

'Something Very Special'

For Garvey, a long-time entrepreneur with ventures including his Garvey Media Group, CBD is his first foray into cannabis after never touching the plant before.

He became involved after forming a working relationship with Dickens while he served as CMO of bread company King's Hawaiian. From there, he became a principal in the venture.

Garvey spoke highly about Kadenwood, noting leadership like Co-Founder and COO Doug Weekes.

"I believe in Kadenwood," Garvey said. "We have something very special...with some great executives who got a significant amount of success in the business industry," Garvey said.

Courtesy photo

Helping Healing

Palmer started to get involved about a year ago when he said he was dealing with pains and issues around a career with several injuries. Though uncertain of the exact number, Palmer noted having somewhere between four and six surgeries during his career.

After using sports creams and other healing balms, Palmer was turned onto CBD by Todd Davis after retiring. It helped address the pains in his body, most notably addressing what Palmer calls the "headache in my knee."

The retired NFL veteran acknowledged the CBD isn't a cure-all but believes in Level Select and CBD.

"I'm really excited for the kickoff of this product because I know it's going to do for a lot of people what it's done for me," Palmer said.

Meyers-Drysdale, a pioneer in the game of basketball, has numerous achievements in her career, including signing a contract with the NBA’s Indiana Pacers franchise in 1979 and several gold medals for Team USA basketball.

The current Phoenix Mercury VP and analyst for the city's Suns franchise noted her excitement around the release of Level Select. Her voice also represents a currently underrepresented space in CBD: women athletes.

When asked about the lack of female athlete voices at this time, she replied, "Gender does not define how hard a person works, especially with a lot of women [athletes]."

Meyers-Drysdale listed women athletes from a variety of sports while also mentioning the unique aspects of their recovery, such as pregnancy, that men won’t encounter.

Palmer noted that CBD was not much of a discussion during his playing days, up until his retirement in 2018. Meyers-Drysdale said she hasn't heard much talk in the WNBA or NBA either.