Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aurora Cannabis Sells Remaining Green Organic Dutchman Shares For $86.5M
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 04, 2019 8:50am   Comments
Share:
Aurora Cannabis Sells Remaining Green Organic Dutchman Shares For $86.5M
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) announced Wednesday it has sold all of its remaining shares of The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (TSE: TGOD)(OTC: TGODF).

The company disposed 28.83 million TGOD shares that accounted for 10.5% of the total number of outstanding shares, at a price of $3.00 per share for gross proceeds of $86.5 million. The sale of the shares stands for around 50% internal rate of return for the company, as reported in the press release.

Even though Aurora doesn’t own any TGOD shares, it still has warrants to purchase 16.67 million TGOD’s shares.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

"Aurora has a broad portfolio of strategic investments that allow us to participate in opportunities throughout the cannabis sector, while providing the company with non-dilutive access to capital," said Terry Booth, Aurora CEO. "We evaluate our investment portfolio on a regular basis to make sure it continues to align with our investment strategy and corporate priorities.

"When we acquired Whistler Medical Marijuana Corporation – an iconic and premium organic cannabis producer – our interest in TGOD became less important to our core strategy. Our return on our TGOD investment is significant and will add non-dilutive capital and further enhance our strategy to remain a dominant force in the global cannabis industry."

Aurora Cannabis closed Tuesday’s session at $5.67 per share.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Terry BoothCannabis News Asset Sales Top Stories Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACB + TGODF)

10 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Barron's Picks And Pans: Activision Blizzard, Best Buy, Coca-Cola, Microsoft And More
Bank Of America: There's Still A Canadian Cannabis Bottleneck
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories Of The Week
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 20, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
see all

Altria-Philip Morris International Merger Confirms Longtime Predictions And Begins To Mark Both Industries' Progression

By Giadha Aguirre de Carcer and JJ McCoy, New Frontier Data Last week, Altria Group and Philip Morris International (PMI) announced being in discussions for ... read more

America Is Growing 8X The Amount Of CBD Hemp It Can Consume – And Prices Are Crashing

By Chase Nobles, Co-Founder at Kush.com If you’re farming hemp this year, it might be a good time to panic. The US can only reasonably consume 22.5M ... read more

Tucker Carlson Tries To Blame Marijuana For Mass Shootings

By The Fresh Toasts' Brendan Bures, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. Tucker Carlson brought on Alex Berenson, an anti-marijuana author largely ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Box Wins A New Investor: Starboard Value