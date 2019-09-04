Market Overview

CannaOne Technologies To Acquire 100% Interest In Real Life Sciences for CA$2M
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 04, 2019 8:36am   Comments
CannaOne Technologies Inc. (CSE: CNNA) (OTC: CNONF) said Wednesday it has signed a letter of intent to acquire 100% interest in Real Life Sciences Inc.

CannaOne Technologies is a software company that works on creating a variety of online e-commerce market solution catering to the ever-growing needs of the CBD industry.

In April, CannaOne announced a collaboration with Real Life Sciences to start the BWell CBD online marketplace in the U.S. Per the agreement, Real Life Sciences was a local managing partner for the BWell claiming 75.1% ownership interest.

Under the terms of the LOI, the company will buy Real Life Sciences for CA $2 million, consisting of the issuance of the company’s shares.

"Real Life Sciences' expertise, vast network and strong relationships within the US has brought substantial value to the BWell marketplace during the past months and has been a key factor in the early launch for the business. BWell is now capable of immediate sale and delivery of 140 high quality CBD products at extremely competitive prices to thousands of potential households in US,” said Riby-Williams, CannaOne’s CEO. “We believe that this infrastructure and knowledge contributed by Real Life Sciences to date provides substantial baseline support towards our Company now acquiring a sole ownership stake in the BWell marketplace that will assist to potentially provide long term substantial value to our shareholders."

The stock closed Tuesday’s session at 63 cents per share.

Altria-Philip Morris International Merger Confirms Longtime Predictions And Begins To Mark Both Industries' Progression

By Giadha Aguirre de Carcer and JJ McCoy, New Frontier Data Last week, Altria Group and Philip Morris International (PMI) announced being in discussions for ... read more

America Is Growing 8X The Amount Of CBD Hemp It Can Consume – And Prices Are Crashing

By Chase Nobles, Co-Founder at Kush.com If you’re farming hemp this year, it might be a good time to panic. The US can only reasonably consume 22.5M ... read more

Tucker Carlson Tries To Blame Marijuana For Mass Shootings

By The Fresh Toasts' Brendan Bures, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. Tucker Carlson brought on Alex Berenson, an anti-marijuana author largely ... read more
