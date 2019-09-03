Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

This New Entertainment Product Combines Cannabis, Hip Hop Stars, TV, Sci-Fi And Books
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 03, 2019 8:26am   Comments
Share:
This New Entertainment Product Combines Cannabis, Hip Hop Stars, TV, Sci-Fi And Books
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

I first learned about Green Fiction through a LinkedIn message from its creator, Tj Walker.

“Green Fiction is an immersive anthology that consists of a live action web series, an interactive comic book and a soundtrack,” he told me. “Green Fiction is based on high concept SciFi stories about cannabis strains that give you superpowers or gives you the ability to open wormholes to other dimensions, the story ideas are endless, each episode is a standalone SciFi story.”

He explained the goal is to offer customers a full set of high quality digital media with the purchase of legal cannabis. All they will have to do is scan a QR code on a package using their phones. After customers buy weed, they get a digital comic book, soundtrack, and a live action web series to enjoy while they're high. Each of these will be accessible through a free smartphone app.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

More On The Series

Each episode of the Green Fiction live action web series and interactive comic book will be named after its featured cannabis strain. For example, the pilot episode is titled “Supreme,” after the Supreme Kush strain. This is still a working title, though, Walker says.

Here’s a trailer for the pilot episode, starring Noel Gugliami.

Walkes is now looking to partner with cannabis brands to grow the cannabis strains for the first season.

“I'm offering cannabis cultivators a unique opportunity for branding, product placement and offer customers high quality content (Webseries, comic book and soundtrack) in the digital space, in return, I need funding to create the content,” he said.

Walker is also working on a movie development deal with Gunpowder and Sky for another his projects, "Phoenix Run." A short film for Phoenix Run is currently streaming on Amazon Prime, Roku and Dust with a combined 200,000 streams so far.

“Once I secure a partnership and funding for Green Fiction I plan to make a full feature Green Fiction movie that could possibly stream on Dust, Hulu, Netflix and Amazon Prime. The movie will act as a companion or launch for the Green Fiction episodic content that we will launch in dispensaries,” he said.

Hip Hop Stars Involved

The "Green Fiction" soundtrack already has two songs featuring DJ Khaled and Glasses Malone. Once funding is secured, Walker plans to reach out to the rap industry's hottest artists and producers to contribute to the soundtrack.

Listen to the song "OShea" featuring Zito, Shadyous and DJ Khaled produced by Dopeboyz

And the song "Another Life," featuring Glasses Malone and Nate.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: DJ Khaled Fast and Furious Glasses Malone Green Fiction NateCannabis Markets Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + NFLX)

Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Altria, Apple, Netflix, Slack And More
Reasons To Investigate This Internet ETF
Venus, Libra And What It Could Mean: Greater Crypto Adoption Is In The Stars
Impatient Customers? Paying Nothing For Something? Heavy Goods Shippers Face Same E-Commerce Delivery Pressures As Smaller Stuff
Amazon Considers Investment In Gojek, Indonesia's Super App
Media Exec: Disney Has 'Awful Lot To Work With' But Netflix Is 'Formidable'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 26, 2019
Lancaster, PA
Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo
September 25, 2019 - September 28, 2019
Los Angeles, CA
see all

How Does Weed Impact Sex? New Report Offers Answers

Article by Peter Gigante, Head of Data Research at Eaze, and Liz Klinger, co-founder and CEO at Lioness, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis for ... read more

America Is Growing 8X The Amount Of CBD Hemp It Can Consume – And Prices Are Crashing

By Chase Nobles, Co-Founder at Kush.com If you’re farming hemp this year, it might be a good time to panic. The US can only reasonably consume 22.5M ... read more

Feds Spent More On Marijuana Prohibition In 2018 Than Fighting Domestic Terrorism

By The Fresh Toasts' Brendan Bures, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. The DEA spent $18 million last year eradicating illegal marijuana grows, ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Looking For A Top To Bonds

Hemp Cultivation In Europe