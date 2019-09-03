Report By Deloitte, Nielsen And Headset Looks Into Cannabis Consumption In Canada

A new report out of cannabis industry data and analytics firm Headset, produced in partnership with Deloitte, Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN) and Canopy Rivers Inc (OTC: CNPOF) looks into the cannabis market in the Canadian province of Alberta, the province with the most robust private retail footprint.

This is Canada’s first retail-derived cannabis market read based on aggregated Point of Sale data at the receipt-level.

“With our data analytics platform experiencing so much success in the U.S market, we are now extremely excited to bring Headset Insights to Canada," Cy Scott, CEO of Headset, told Benzinga. “With the Canadian market continuing to establish itself a year in, it is more important than ever to have actionable market intelligence so companies can assess where to double down efforts, discover what new opportunities they could invest in and which ones they should avoid.”

An example of the data on market share by categories:

Flower = 73.3%

Pre-rolls = 18%

Oils = 4.5%

Capsules = 4%

Flower dominates the marketplace in Alberta, although this is likely due to the limited format availability at the present time, Headset explains. Pre-rolls play a much larger role in the Canadian Adult Use space than in the U.S., where they're only about 10% of the marketplace. The market share of categories is expected to shift drastically as more formats are introduced to the Canadian marketplace.

“We are thrilled with the Nielsen - Headset - Deloitte alliance, which combines the power of Nielsen’s consumer research capabilities with Headset's real-time point-of-sale data and Deloitte's key market insights for legal cannabis products," Richard Lee, VP of Business Development at Nielsen told Benzinga. "These combined efforts will help FMCG manufacturers and retailers better understand and seize the unprecedented business opportunities presented by the legal cannabis market.”

Rishi Malkani, Deloitte Canada partner and Cannabis practice leader, told Benzinga, “While this new market intelligence tool is the first step in the rollout of Canadian data, it’s a significant one for the cannabis industry. Being able to offer our clients deeper insights on their most pressing business issues is the promise of a bright future for the industry. Our ability to synthesize the different sets of data coming from each of Headset and Nielsen will allow us and our clients to get a birds eye view of the Canadian industry as it develops. Having access to accurate and up-to-date data in real-time will also enable industry players to make proper business and regulatory decisions and capitalize on emerging opportunities before they become mainstream.”