Medical Marijuana's HempMeds Launches Pet CBD Product Line

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) said Monday its subsidiary HempMeds has launched Hemp for Pets pet CBD product line celebrating National Dog Day.

HempMeds is a member of the National Pet Supplement Council. The new product line for pets will consist of a collection of CBD-infused products like Hemp Oil Tinctures, Hemp Oil Clear Tincutres, Hemp Oil Applicators, and Hemp Oil Itch and Hot Spot Balm.

"We don't just want to create great products, we want to do great work. National Dog Day isn't just a great opportunity to celebrate the dogs who have become a part of our family, but also recognize the many dogs who are currently in need of homes or care. There are so many pet parents, rescues and shelters that HempMeds can now aid by providing them with the CBD products they need to help improve the wellness of their pets," HempMeds President Todd Morrow said in a statement.

"This is very near to my heart and I am looking forward to spearheading this initiative through our Animals in Need Program."

Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus talked about the efficiency of CBD products in treating various medical issues in pets and emphasized the quality of its products.

"There are many studies providing evidence that CBD has a variety of wellness benefits for pets including improved cardiovascular function, neurological health and behavior, healthy joints and hips, and healthy skin and coats. Our pet-focused products are made with the Company's Triple Lab Tested™ full-spectrum hemp oil and THC-free isolate to offer pets the same high quality that we've been providing to humans for many years,” he said.

