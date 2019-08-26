The cannabis e-commerce company, Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTC: NXTTF) announced Monday that it has named Meni Morim as its permanent CEO and appointed him to the company’s board of directors.

Morim has been the company’s interim CEO since February and the company’s chief product officer since May, according to the company.

Namaste fired former CEO Sean Dollinger in February and later reached a settlement with him.

"Meni has led Namaste through a period of significant change where difficult decisions were required while preserving the key attributes that make it an exciting company," Namaste Chairman Branden Spikes said in a statement.

"Meni has an in-depth knowledge of the products, technology, and the vision to see where and how the company will be able to grow its presence and revenue and rebuild its shareholder value."

Morim said in a statement that he's passionate about helping the company perform better and is enthusiastic about its future.

"I will continuously look at ways to strengthen the company's performance and management team and ensure we are all committed to the company's success. With the majority of these challenges behind us, I am excited about the future and our ability to add new customers and expand our marketplace. I expect to provide additional details on the latter in the next few weeks."

The stock was trading higher by 3.33% at 31 cents at the time of publication Monday.

