Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'The Intersection Of Fashion, Fitness And Wellness': Acabada Launches CBD-Infused Activewear
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 22, 2019 11:53am   Comments
Share:
'The Intersection Of Fashion, Fitness And Wellness': Acabada Launches CBD-Infused Activewear
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Thanks to Acabada ProActiveWear, women can now dress in CBD-infused sports bras, tank tops, leggings, shorts, jackets and even bodysuits.

The company said Tuesday that it's the first activewear brand to infuse CBD into its products. 

The activewear is made with fabrics infused with CBD, enabling women to look, feel and perform at their best, according to the company. 

The collection was designed in New York and is made in Portugal.

The main idea behind the design is to promote faster healing among female athletes, according to the company. 

Acabada's inspiration comes from observing professional athletes who utilize CBD as a part of their workout and recovery routines. The sportswear is intended to allow women to experience healing from the moment they get dressed, before even taking the first running step or lunge.

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

"While typical CBD products such as tinctures and edibles are growing exponentially in popularity, we began to envision a product that addressed health and wellness through a different lens. By physically infusing CBD into our garments, our product lives at the intersection of fashion, fitness and wellness," Acabada CEO and co-founder Seth Baum said in a statement. 

Prices for the limited edition clothing begin at $120 for sports bras and tanks and $250 for jackets and jumpsuits.

Each piece of clothing from Acabada’s CBD-infused collection “ contains up to 25 grams of zero-THC, lab-certified, 99.9% pure CBD, which will allow the benefits to last through 40 high-intensity wear and wash cycles," according to the company. 

What happens after you have worn it and washed it out?

You can recycle them through the company’s upcycling program.

They thought of everything, didn’t they?

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Photo courtesy of Acabada. 

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Acabada Apparel CBDCannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.20
-0.16
- 44.44%
Eurolife Brands (CANVF)
$0.07
-0.0186
- 21.14%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.26
0.0372
+ 16.62%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.07
-0.0136
- 16.21%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
-0.0011
- 15.75%
BELEAVE INC ORD by Beleave Inc. (BLEVF)
$0.07
0.0081
+ 14.22%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.52
0.0566
+ 12.33%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.71
-0.0949
- 11.87%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.13
0.014
+ 11.67%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$0.84
-0.1103
- 11.61%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.03
0.0032
+ 11.3%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.07
0.0071
+ 11.29%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.10
-0.0125
- 11.11%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
0.0034
+ 9.58%
Tilray (TLRY)
$29.26
-3.08
- 9.52%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.14
-0.012
- 8%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.18
-0.0152
- 7.72%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.68
-0.0547
- 7.5%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$1.00
-0.08
- 7.41%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.24
0.0155
+ 6.9%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.25
-0.018
- 6.67%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.05
-0.0032
- 6.64%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$1.74
-0.1233
- 6.63%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.33
0.02
+ 6.45%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$105.66
-7.21
- 6.39%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
0.0017
+ 6.34%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.04
-0.0023
- 5.77%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.27
-0.016
- 5.59%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
-0.0004
- 5.48%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.27
0.0138
+ 5.41%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.25
0.0129
+ 5.36%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.26
-0.0135
- 5.03%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.45
0.0204
+ 4.8%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.79
0.17
+ 4.7%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.06
0.0029
+ 4.68%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.79
-0.0372
- 4.52%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.62
-0.0277
- 4.26%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
0.001
+ 4.23%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$11.33
-0.49
- 4.15%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
-0.0005
- 4.03%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.06
-0.0024
- 3.85%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$7.29
-0.285
- 3.76%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$11.55
-0.45
- 3.75%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.01
-0.0005
- 3.7%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.19
0.0068
+ 3.64%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.19
-0.0068
- 3.5%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$5.12
-0.185
- 3.49%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.57
-0.2
- 3.47%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$25.64
-0.9163
- 3.45%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.25
-0.0088
- 3.44%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.29
-0.01
- 3.33%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.40
-0.08
- 3.23%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.08
-0.0026
- 3.15%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$10.86
-0.35
- 3.12%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$11.77
-0.36
- 2.97%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$11.55
-0.35
- 2.94%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$55.33
-1.67
- 2.93%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.65
0.13
+ 2.88%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.17
-0.0049
- 2.88%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.02
-0.03
- 2.86%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.34
-0.01
- 2.86%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$4.20
-0.12
- 2.78%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.45
-0.07
- 2.78%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.08
-0.0024
- 2.76%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.12
0.11
+ 2.74%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$9.25
-0.26
- 2.73%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$2.15
-0.06
- 2.71%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.32
-0.0088
- 2.67%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$148.86
-4.005
- 2.62%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$3.92
0.1
+ 2.62%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.38
-0.01
- 2.56%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$2.29
-0.06
- 2.55%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.04
0.001
+ 2.5%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.04
-0.1
- 2.42%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.31
0.0073
+ 2.38%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$2.94
-0.07
- 2.33%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.04
-0.001
- 2.33%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.30
-0.007
- 2.29%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$25.44
-0.58
- 2.23%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.76
-0.04
- 2.22%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$11.31
-0.2516
- 2.18%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.40
-0.03
- 2.1%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.56
0.1114
+ 2.04%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.70
-0.035
- 2.02%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
-0.001
- 2%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$18.80
-0.38
- 1.98%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$4.99
-0.1001
- 1.97%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
0.0001
+ 1.89%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.60
-0.0111
- 1.81%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$8.21
-0.145
- 1.74%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.52
0.0257
+ 1.72%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.65
-0.0113
- 1.71%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.68
-0.0116
- 1.68%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$6.52
-0.111
- 1.67%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.40
0.07
+ 1.62%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.51
0.0076
+ 1.52%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.66
-0.01
- 1.49%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.57
-0.0085
- 1.47%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$9.68
-0.14
- 1.43%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$0.99
-0.0131
- 1.31%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$4.77
-0.06
- 1.24%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.50
-0.08
- 1.22%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$74.98
-0.92
- 1.21%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.09
-0.0133
- 1.21%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.12
0.0014
+ 1.2%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.84
0.01
+ 1.2%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$1.72
0.0201
+ 1.18%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.33
-0.0038
- 1.16%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$1.86
-0.02
- 1.06%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$24.00
-0.25
- 1.03%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.44
-0.0045
- 1.02%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.26
0.05
+ 0.96%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$15.32
0.145
+ 0.96%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.20
0.011
+ 0.93%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.13
0.038
+ 0.93%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.68
0.0061
+ 0.91%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$6.75
0.06
+ 0.9%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.21
0.0018
+ 0.88%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.77
-0.0067
- 0.86%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$5.80
-0.045
- 0.77%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.35
0.01
+ 0.75%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$4.90
-0.0362
- 0.73%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$7.24
-0.0521
- 0.71%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.81
0.04
+ 0.69%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.70
-0.0048
- 0.68%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.26
-0.0016
- 0.61%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.11
0.0006
+ 0.56%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$290.76
-1.65
- 0.56%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$62.25
-0.34
- 0.54%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.62
0.003
+ 0.48%
Teradyne (TER)
$53.18
-0.25
- 0.47%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$18.96
-0.09
- 0.47%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.36
0.0094
+ 0.4%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.27
-0.001
- 0.37%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.71
-0.015
- 0.32%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.38
0.0044
+ 0.32%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$111.18
-0.31
- 0.28%
ReneSola (SOL)
$0.95
0.0022
+ 0.23%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$18.51
-0.04
- 0.22%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.55
0.005
+ 0.2%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.07
0.0001
+ 0.14%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$139.52
0.2
+ 0.14%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$1.50
-0.002
- 0.13%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.31
-0.0004
- 0.13%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$16.90
-0.02
- 0.12%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.78
-0.019
- 0.1%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$8.52
0.0073
+ 0.09%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.60
0.0005
+ 0.08%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.34
-0.0002
- 0.06%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.12
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.10
+ 0%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.15
+ 0%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.13
+ 0%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
+ 0%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.06
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.27
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Elixxer (LGGCF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.16
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.20
+ 0%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.67
+ 0%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.46
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.21
+ 0%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.16
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.21
+ 0%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.64
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.32
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
+ 0%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.22
+ 0%
AgraFlora Organics International Inc (PUFXF)
$0.23
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$1.05
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.61
+ 0%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$122.14
+ 0%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.70
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$2.23
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.03
+ 0%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
+ 0%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.00
+ 0%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.50
+ 0%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.87
+ 0%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.74
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.13
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$15.63
+ 0%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
+ 0%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.04
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.93
+ 0%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.45
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.10
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.28
+ 0%
Cannex Capital Holdings Inc (CNXXF)
$0.66
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.15
+ 0%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.02
+ 0%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.36
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
see all

'It's A Huge Thing': Avicanna Receives Unique Canadian Cannabinoid Research License

Health Canada has granted biopharmaceutical researcher and cannabis producer Avicanna Inc (TSX: AVCN) with a research license that will allow the company to ... read more

Is Weed The New Beer? 3 Key Stats Give Us An Idea

Headset has released a new industry report with insights about cannabis-infused beverages. The firm took a deep dive into the stats of the beverage market ... read more

Another Cannabis ETF Is In The Works

After three new marijuana exchange traded funds launched in July, bringing the total of cannabis ETFs listed in New York to five, another competitor could ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Target's 'Transformational Quarter' Keeps Analysts Bullish On The Future