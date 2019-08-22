Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE: CL) (OTC: CRLBF) reported its unaudited financial results for the second quarter. Highlights from the report include its revenue being up 253% year-over-year or reaching $29.9 million, which the company attributed to its expansion into new markets and its growth in the states it already operates.

The company’s second-quarter adjusted EBITDA reached $14.5 million, versus $4.8 million in the same period last year.

Cresco Labs disclosed a net loss of $3.9 million for the quarter, compared to a net income of $1.6 million in the same quarter last year.

“We delivered an outstanding quarter that reflects the leading positions we have established in some of the most attractive markets in the cannabis industry,” CEO Charlie Bachtell said in a statement. “While our increasing profitability demonstrates our ability to effectively execute and leverage the attractive model we have developed, we continue to operate with a long-term perspective and make investments to position Cresco Labs to lead the cannabis industry in the years to come."

Cresco Labs traded around $8.36 per share at time of publication.

