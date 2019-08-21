ManifestSeven Kickstarts B2C Efforts With Acquisition Of Orange County Dispensary Haven

California-based brand ManifestSeven (M7), the first integrated omnichannel for the cannabis industry, has advanced its B2C strategy with the acquisition of Orange County dispensary Haven, previously operating as ShowGrow.

The Santa Ana, California-based dispensary will undergo another re-brand, becoming Weden Santa Ana. The store will serve as M7’s flagship for the Weden brand.

M7’s B2C plan aims to include brick-and-mortar retail locations in addition to delivery services throughout California.

In a press release, M7 COO Pierre Rouleau touched on the Orange County’s high median income: "This thriving dispensary, along with our growing Weden Delivery and MyJane [subscription service] operations, will serve Orange County’s robust adult-use community and cannabis-friendly tourists."

In addition to the economic average of the county, M7 touched on Weden Santa Ana’s location to four nearby major highways, allowing for nearby access to 2 million adults in the area.