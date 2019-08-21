Greenlane Holdings, Cookies Partner To Distribute Hemp CBD Products Nationwide

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN), a seller of cannabis accessories, CBD and liquid nicotine products, said Wednesday it is collaborating with Cookies to begin U.S. distribution of the Cookies hemp-derived product line.

The line of products includes Cookies CBD cartridges for the G Pen Gio. The CBD products will boast terpene profiles influenced by popular Cookies strains like London Pound Cake 75, Cereal Milk and Gelatti, the companies said in a press release.

This is not the first distribution agreement Greenlane has signed recently, said Aaron LoCascio, the company's chairman and CEO. Greenlane is working to establish an impressive portfolio of the most renowned brands in the industry, he said.

The company has struck distribution agreements with Bloom Farms, Select, Mary's Nutritionals and Slang as well, LoCascio said.

"The pace of these particular partnerships illustrate that Greenlane continues to be the partner of choice for cannabis brands that seek to build global brands with hemp-derived CBD products."

Berner, the founder of Cookies and a Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur, said in a statement that Cookies aims to develop something exceptional that should allow CBD consumers to taste richer flavor profiles.

"Cookies' iconic, kushy, dank, sweet and scrumptious flavor profiles will now be available to high-CBD consumers as well. Greenlane is the ideal partner to help us achieve this goal as we launch our CBD product line and expand the Cookies brand nationally."

Grenlane shares were trading higher by 3.43% at $6.64 at the time of publication Wednesday.

