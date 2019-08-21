Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Greenlane Holdings, Cookies Partner To Distribute Hemp CBD Products Nationwide
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 21, 2019 10:54am   Comments
Share:
Greenlane Holdings, Cookies Partner To Distribute Hemp CBD Products Nationwide
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN), a seller of cannabis accessories, CBD and liquid nicotine products, said Wednesday it is collaborating with Cookies to begin U.S. distribution of the Cookies hemp-derived product line.

The line of products includes Cookies CBD cartridges for the G Pen Gio. The CBD products will boast terpene profiles influenced by popular Cookies strains like London Pound Cake 75, Cereal Milk and Gelatti, the companies said in a press release. 

This is not the first distribution agreement Greenlane has signed recently, said Aaron LoCascio, the company's chairman and CEO. Greenlane is working to establish an impressive portfolio of the most renowned brands in the industry, he said. 

Click here for more information about the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Oct. 22-23 in Chicago.

The company has struck distribution agreements with Bloom Farms, Select, Mary's Nutritionals and Slang as well, LoCascio said. 

"The pace of these particular partnerships illustrate that Greenlane continues to be the partner of choice for cannabis brands that seek to build global brands with hemp-derived CBD products." 

Berner, the founder of Cookies and a Bay Area rapper and entrepreneur, said in a statement that Cookies aims to develop something exceptional that should allow CBD consumers to taste richer flavor profiles.

"Cookies' iconic, kushy, dank, sweet and scrumptious flavor profiles will now be available to high-CBD consumers as well. Greenlane is the ideal partner to help us achieve this goal as we launch our CBD product line and expand the Cookies brand nationally." 

Grenlane shares were trading higher by 3.43% at $6.64 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: CBD cookies HempCannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

BELEAVE INC ORD by Beleave Inc. (BLEVF)
$0.05
0.01
+ 25%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.05
0.01
+ 25%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
0.0003
+ 25%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
0.015
+ 20%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.26
-0.0592
- 18.54%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.22
-0.047
- 17.6%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.21
-0.0359
- 14.37%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.60
-0.1
- 14.29%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.10
-0.0164
- 14.1%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
-0.002
- 13.79%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.12
0.0107
+ 9.81%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.71
-0.074
- 9.49%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.17
-0.018
- 9.47%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.07
0.005
+ 8.33%
Eurolife Brands (CANVF)
$0.09
-0.008
- 8.33%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
0.002
+ 7.41%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.61
-0.044
- 6.73%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$2.40
0.149
+ 6.62%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.19
0.0119
+ 6.54%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$19.98
1.2175
+ 6.49%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
0.0024
+ 6.4%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.06
0.0036
+ 6.03%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
-0.0029
- 5.45%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.36
-0.0772
- 5.37%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
-0.0003
- 5.36%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$6.73
0.31
+ 4.83%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.32
0.0138
+ 4.52%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.33
-0.06
- 4.32%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.20
0.008
+ 4.19%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.44
0.0177
+ 4.16%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.09
0.0427
+ 4.08%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.83
0.0297
+ 3.7%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$1.89
-0.0706
- 3.6%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.34
-0.0125
- 3.6%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
-0.0009
- 3.6%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.27
-0.01
- 3.57%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.60
0.0206
+ 3.53%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$2.36
0.08
+ 3.51%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.68
0.023
+ 3.5%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.17
0.14
+ 3.47%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.15
0.0049
+ 3.38%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.18
0.0058
+ 3.36%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.04
0.0013
+ 3.36%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.60
-0.02
- 3.23%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.30
-0.0098
- 3.16%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.46
-0.0147
- 3.12%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.05
-0.0015
- 3.11%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.32
0.0094
+ 3.06%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.69
0.0201
+ 2.99%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.27
-0.008
- 2.92%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.16
-0.0348
- 2.91%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.15
0.0043
+ 2.91%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$18.99
0.4993
+ 2.7%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
0.0023
+ 2.67%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$12.24
0.31
+ 2.6%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.63
0.016
+ 2.59%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.31
0.0078
+ 2.53%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$11.97
0.29
+ 2.48%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$3.87
-0.098
- 2.47%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.20
0.125
+ 2.46%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.64
-0.0154
- 2.37%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.32
-0.0078
- 2.36%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.30
-0.007
- 2.29%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.22
-0.005
- 2.27%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$1.90
-0.0411
- 2.12%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$137.92
2.8
+ 2.07%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.25
-0.0052
- 2.02%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.34
0.0067
+ 1.99%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.83
0.0161
+ 1.98%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.10
0.058
+ 1.91%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.17
0.0754
+ 1.84%
Tilray (TLRY)
$29.84
0.5371
+ 1.83%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.01
-0.0182
- 1.78%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$1.16
0.02
+ 1.75%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$11.62
0.19
+ 1.66%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.62
0.075
+ 1.65%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$1.60
-0.0266
- 1.63%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$7.96
0.125
+ 1.6%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.35
0.1
+ 1.6%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
-0.0002
- 1.59%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.52
0.008
+ 1.55%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.04
0.0295
+ 1.47%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.48
0.05
+ 1.46%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
-0.0001
- 1.43%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
-0.0009
- 1.36%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.37
-0.0049
- 1.32%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.38
0.0166
+ 1.22%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$12.48
0.15
+ 1.22%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.50
-0.018
- 1.18%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$152.61
1.76
+ 1.17%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.75
0.02
+ 1.16%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$114.00
1.28
+ 1.14%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$4.94
-0.0553
- 1.11%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.14
-0.0015
- 1.07%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.04
-0.0004
- 1.06%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$62.57
0.635
+ 1.03%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.74
-0.0075
- 1%
ReneSola (SOL)
$0.95
-0.0095
- 0.99%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.20
-0.03
- 0.93%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.01
0.009
+ 0.9%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$16.99
0.1509
+ 0.9%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$6.72
0.0588
+ 0.88%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.49
0.0376
+ 0.84%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.40
0.02
+ 0.84%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.25
0.002
+ 0.82%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$111.50
0.885
+ 0.8%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.52
0.02
+ 0.8%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.88
-0.015
- 0.79%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$5.89
-0.045
- 0.76%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$292.21
2.1855
+ 0.75%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.18
-0.03
- 0.71%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.64
0.04
+ 0.71%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.81
0.0121
+ 0.67%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.41
0.016
+ 0.67%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$75.85
0.5
+ 0.66%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$9.66
0.0615
+ 0.64%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$5.46
-0.035
- 0.64%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.45
-0.0029
- 0.64%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$122.03
0.7509
+ 0.62%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$1.71
-0.01
- 0.58%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.43
0.025
+ 0.57%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.82
-0.0046
- 0.56%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$19.25
0.1038
+ 0.54%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$11.52
0.0588
+ 0.51%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.28
0.0014
+ 0.5%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$27.09
-0.135
- 0.5%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.67
-0.0032
- 0.48%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.26
-0.0012
- 0.47%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$25.91
0.1143
+ 0.44%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.02
-0.0001
- 0.41%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$8.36
-0.0335
- 0.4%
Teradyne (TER)
$53.26
0.2
+ 0.38%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$11.80
0.0451
+ 0.38%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$4.92
0.0155
+ 0.32%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.12
-0.015
- 0.29%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$23.80
0.07
+ 0.29%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$15.05
-0.04
- 0.27%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.08
0.0002
+ 0.24%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$4.37
0.01
+ 0.23%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.42
-0.003
- 0.21%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.26
-0.0005
- 0.19%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.66
0.01
+ 0.18%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.96
0.0348
+ 0.18%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.77
0.001
+ 0.13%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.09
-0.005
- 0.12%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$9.70
-0.01
- 0.1%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$56.91
-0.045
- 0.08%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
AgraFlora Organics International Inc (PUFXF)
$0.23
+ 0%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.01
+ 0%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.20
+ 0%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.03
+ 0%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.10
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.22
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.22
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Elixxer (LGGCF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
+ 0%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.44
+ 0%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$7.20
+ 0%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.08
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.16
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.21
+ 0%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.12
+ 0%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.40
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.50
+ 0%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.64
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.32
+ 0%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.12
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.60
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.10
+ 0%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.60
+ 0%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.64
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Cannex Capital Holdings Inc (CNXXF)
$0.66
+ 0%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.11
+ 0%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.17
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$2.23
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$1.05
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.04
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$15.63
+ 0%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.43
+ 0%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.44
+ 0%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.27
+ 0%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.66
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$8.40
+ 0%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.28
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$5.81
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$1.00
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.13
+ 0%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.00
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
Lucky Leaf Expo
September 21, 2019 - September 22, 2019
Dallas, TX
see all

Defying The Odds With A Dream, Some Weed, And A Ton Of Determination: The Inside Scoop On Frank Shamrock

It was arguably one of the most exciting fights in UFC history. The year was 1999. Frank Shamrock vs. Tito Ortiz. Ortiz had three consecutive wins before ... read more

'A World-Class Portfolio': Aurora Closes Hempco Acquisition

Canadian cannabis company Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) announced Monday that its acquisition of Hempco Food and Fiber Inc. has closed at a valuation of ... read more

After Firing, Bruce Linton Buys More Shares Of Canopy Growth

Bruce Linton in early July was "terminated" as Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) CEO, but that didn't stop him from buying more shares in ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Voting Open For Top Companies For Women