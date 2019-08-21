Splitbud's Affordable Cannabis Deals Reach Los Angeles

Cannabis-focused software company Splitbud announced Wednesday its services have reached Los Angeles, allowing consumers to order cannabis for on demand delivery or pickup. The company aims to expand further throughout California.

What makes Splitbud popular among the consumers is its affordable offering as the company presents cannabis products in a bulk at a competitive price. The company was formed with a goal to tackle the issue of high prices of cannabis in the legal market.

"Our goal at Splitbud is to transition the unregulated market consumer into the legal market in a realistic way, by offering cannabis deals that are competitive to the underground market prices," said Alice Moon, Splitbud Director of Communications.

Moon also emphasized that California should lower taxes if it wants more users to change their cannabis purchasing habits and shift to the legal market.

The company launched its software two months ago, and since then it has had more than 3,000 registered users, which goes further to show the necessity of more affordable cannabis offers.

