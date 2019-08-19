The next five days will still be full of news surrounding the cannabis space. We have compiled a list of main things that cannabis investors should be keeping an eye on this week.

Ontario Lottery And New Jersey Application Deadline

On Tuesday, Ontario will hold the previously announced lottery to determine which businesses will obtain one of the 42 (out of a total of 50) new cannabis retail store authorizations. The results of the lottery will be announced within 24 hours.

The following day marks the deadline for companies in New Jersey to apply for cultivation and retail licenses. The state plans to grant licenses for five cultivation centers, 15 dispensaries, and four vertical operations that allow cultivation, processing, and retail.

The Week In Cannabis: CannTrust Continues Fall, Earnings A Mixed Bag, Clio Goes Green

Earnings

Among the cannabis companies yet to report their financial results, Cresco Labs Inc (OTC: CRLBF) will post its second-quarter earnings Wednesday after the closing bell. Another company scheduled to report on the same day is Indus Holdings Inc (OTC: INDXF).

Terrascend Corp (OTC: TRSSF) will announce results before the market open on Thursday.

Other Corporate News

On Monday, U.S. cannabis multi-state operator Ayr Strategies plans to start trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange, after having received the approval last week.

On Tuesday, Invictus MD Strategies Corp (OTC: IVITF)'s wholly-owned subsidiary Acreage Pharms will start cannabis oil shipments to customers after receiving a sales license from Health Canada last week.

Kali Inc (OTC: KALY) and Puration Inc (OTC: PURA) will hold conference calls to provide management updates on Tuesday and Thursday, respectively.

Events

There are also several events that investors should consider attending:

On Tuesday and Thursday, the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA) will hold Industry Socials in Saint Louis, Missouri and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

On Thursday, New West Partners will hold the Cannabis Investor Conference at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, California. Among the presenters are Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (OTC: TGODF), Harvest One Cannabis Inc (OTC: HRVOF), Flowr Corp (OTC: FLWPF) and others.