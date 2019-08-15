Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Who Do You Help?' Acreage Holdings EVP Talks Cannabis As A Wellness Product

Rachel Cunningham , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 15, 2019 1:32pm   Comments
Share:
'Who Do You Help?' Acreage Holdings EVP Talks Cannabis As A Wellness Product
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Cannabis companies want to market themselves as wellness brands.

That’s what Tyson Macdonald, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development at Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF), spoke about at Benzinga’s Cannabis Capital Conference in Detroit. Detroit Free Press Reporter Kathleen Gray moderated the talk.

Acreage Holdings’ Board of Directors include former U.S. House Speaker John Boehner and Bill Weld, former governor of Massachusetts and 2020 Republican presidential candidate. Earlier this summer, the company finalized a deal to acquire Canopy Growth Co. (NYSE: CGC) to create the world’s largest cannabis company.

Building A Cannabis Empire

Macdonald started as a hedge fund manager before venturing into the cannabis space in 2017. After seeing the potential of the emerging market and the people working in it, Macdonald joined Acreage.

With the Canopy Growth acquisition, Macdonald said the two companies hope to derisk investing in cannabis and drive an emerging industry.

“The philosophy has been making sure we are putting in place key folks that can help drive this industry and derisk it for investors other than the fact that it’s cannabis,” Macdonald said.

db_tyson_macdonald_1.jpg

Tyson Macdonald speaking at the Cannabis Capital Conference in Detroit on Aug. 15. Photo by Dustin Blitchok.

‘Wellness For Their Lives’

Macdonald said Acreage creates products aimed to wellness, and with the Canopy Growth acquisition hopes to continue creating high-quality, consistent products.

“We want to deliver high-quality medical products to folks,” Macdonald said. “We also want to deliver high-quality products that consumers may be using at their own discretion and how they’re going to incorporate that into wellness.”

He explained a shift in how people perceive the cannabis market, which prides him in continuing his work.

“I was explaining to my seven-year-old daughter and she said ‘Dad, I get who doctors help and who firefighters help, but who do you help?'” Macdonald said. “It was a powerful moment that I lived with and I’ve never been prouder to come to work.”

Related Links:

Big Opportunities: Michigan Cannabis Market 'Could Easily Eclipse $2B'

Green Peak Joins Forces With Michigan-Based Short's Brewery To Create Cannabis-Infused Beer, Edibles

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Acreage Holdings Cannabis Capital Conference Tyson MacdonaldCannabis News Events Top Stories Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CGC + ACRGF)

46 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For August 15, 2019
Green Peak Joins Forces With Michigan-Based Short's Brewery To Create Cannabis-Infused Beer, Edibles
Cannabis Short Sellers Clean Up After Tilray's Earnings Miss
26 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
28 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$1.79
1.266
+ 243.46%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.12
-0.0482
- 28.63%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.02
-0.0062
- 20.67%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
-0.007
- 20%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.73
-0.15
- 17.05%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
-0.0001
- 16.67%
Elixxer (LGGCF)
$0.05
-0.0085
- 14.31%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
-0.0004
- 13.33%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.24
-0.0347
- 12.85%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$27.82
-4.095
- 12.83%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
0.0059
+ 12.17%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$1.57
-0.192
- 10.9%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.82
-0.1
- 10.87%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.04
0.0042
+ 10.77%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.22
-0.144
- 10.59%
BELEAVE INC ORD by Beleave Inc. (BLEVF)
$0.04
-0.0052
- 10.48%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$18.00
-2.07
- 10.31%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$10.13
-1.08
- 9.63%
Tilray (TLRY)
$35.31
-3.732
- 9.56%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.59
0.051
+ 9.46%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.29
-0.03
- 9.38%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.16
-0.0167
- 9.28%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.13
-0.0133
- 9.17%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.09
-0.0087
- 9.16%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.49
-0.0491
- 9.12%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.24
0.0199
+ 9.05%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$1.77
-0.1753
- 9.01%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.64
-0.0607
- 8.63%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.75
-0.07
- 8.54%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
-0.0006
- 8%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.41
-0.035
- 7.95%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$1.76
-0.1478
- 7.74%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$7.70
-0.64
- 7.67%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.23
-0.0193
- 7.65%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.36
-0.11
- 7.48%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.39
-0.11
- 7.33%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.59
-0.0461
- 7.27%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$2.30
-0.175
- 7.07%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$12.34
-0.9301
- 7.01%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.41
-0.105
- 6.95%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$4.87
-0.3595
- 6.87%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$1.98
-0.145
- 6.82%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.59
-0.043
- 6.79%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$4.50
-0.322
- 6.68%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.17
-0.0118
- 6.67%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.35
-0.025
- 6.67%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.59
-0.0404
- 6.4%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.33
-0.0219
- 6.23%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
-0.0023
- 6.21%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
-0.0008
- 6.15%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.48
-0.0313
- 6.12%
ReneSola (SOL)
$0.90
-0.0587
- 6.11%
Kali (KALY)
$0.00
-0.0003
- 6%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.05
-0.0656
- 5.88%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
-0.002
- 5.71%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.33
-0.26
- 5.66%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$6.66
-0.38
- 5.4%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$11.66
-0.6623
- 5.37%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.45
-0.305
- 5.3%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.28
-0.0154
- 5.29%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$12.73
-0.71
- 5.28%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.21
0.06
+ 5.22%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.28
-0.0154
- 5.22%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$8.45
-0.46
- 5.16%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.03
-0.0016
- 5.16%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.70
-0.1399
- 4.92%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$3.90
-0.1975
- 4.82%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$5.13
0.23
+ 4.69%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$1.89
-0.0905
- 4.57%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.59
-0.124
- 4.57%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.18
-0.0087
- 4.56%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.49
-0.07
- 4.49%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.20
-0.0093
- 4.49%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.21
-0.1951
- 4.43%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.04
-0.0018
- 4.41%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$19.11
-0.8746
- 4.38%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.12
-0.2772
- 4.33%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.83
0.034
+ 4.25%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
-0.0018
- 4.22%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.33
0.215
+ 4.21%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
-0.0037
- 4.15%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.31
-0.0131
- 4.07%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.32
-0.0134
- 4.04%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$26.06
-1.0512
- 3.88%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.88
-0.035
- 3.83%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$5.86
-0.2332
- 3.83%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
0.0003
+ 3.75%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.87
-0.0336
- 3.71%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.09
-0.0035
- 3.68%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.78
-0.0676
- 3.65%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$11.08
-0.42
- 3.65%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.17
-0.12
- 3.65%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.60
-0.0225
- 3.63%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.16
0.11
+ 3.61%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.18
-0.19
- 3.54%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.26
-0.0095
- 3.51%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.20
-0.08
- 3.51%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.56
-0.0202
- 3.49%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.54
-0.195
- 3.4%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.20
-0.007
- 3.37%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$18.17
-0.59
- 3.14%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$4.99
-0.16
- 3.11%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.84
-0.0258
- 2.98%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.85
-0.055
- 2.89%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.62
-0.0182
- 2.85%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.59
-0.0172
- 2.82%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.27
-0.0079
- 2.82%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.14
-0.004
- 2.78%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.31
-0.0077
- 2.41%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.32
-0.0078
- 2.4%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$10.69
-0.25
- 2.29%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.17
-0.0037
- 2.18%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.25
0.0053
+ 2.16%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.09
-0.002
- 2.15%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.67
-0.0144
- 2.12%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.09
-0.0018
- 1.98%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.26
0.005
+ 1.96%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.25
-0.005
- 1.96%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$7.50
-0.15
- 1.96%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.51
0.0284
+ 1.91%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
0.0001
+ 1.89%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.06
0.001
+ 1.69%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$10.06
-0.17
- 1.66%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.38
0.0061
+ 1.62%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.48
0.0075
+ 1.59%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.71
-0.0114
- 1.58%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$5.16
-0.0813
- 1.55%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
0.001
+ 1.47%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$3.70
0.0496
+ 1.36%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$22.74
-0.292
- 1.27%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.07
0.0009
+ 1.27%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.27
-0.0034
- 1.25%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.65
-0.055
- 1.17%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.88
-0.01
- 1.12%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.10
-0.0122
- 1.1%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$104.45
1.11
+ 1.07%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$10.36
0.11
+ 1.07%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.03
0.0098
+ 0.96%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.27
-0.0025
- 0.92%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.04
0.037
+ 0.92%
Teradyne (TER)
$51.73
0.44
+ 0.86%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.43
-0.0037
- 0.85%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$7.01
0.055
+ 0.79%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.28
-0.01
- 0.78%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$16.72
-0.1301
- 0.77%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.01
0.0001
+ 0.74%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$13.41
-0.1
- 0.74%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$61.07
-0.415
- 0.68%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.75
0.03
+ 0.64%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$154.17
-0.95
- 0.61%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$128.30
-0.78
- 0.6%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$74.57
0.39
+ 0.53%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$3.88
-0.02
- 0.51%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.15
-0.0008
- 0.5%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$108.93
0.5
+ 0.46%
4Front Ventures (CNXXF)
$0.66
-0.003
- 0.45%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.48
0.0671
+ 0.36%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.70
0.0058
+ 0.34%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$117.91
-0.392
- 0.33%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$8.77
0.029
+ 0.33%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$53.49
-0.16
- 0.3%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.37
0.006
+ 0.25%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$284.63
0.61
+ 0.21%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.19
0.0004
+ 0.21%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.33
0.0006
+ 0.18%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.20
-0.0003
- 0.15%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.34
0.0002
+ 0.06%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
- 0.02%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$0.80
+ 0%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.75
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.04
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.65
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.64
+ 0%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.21
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.99
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.03
+ 0%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.04
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.21
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$2.23
+ 0%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
+ 0%
AgraFlora Organics International Inc (PUFXF)
$0.23
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.12
+ 0%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.00
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.10
+ 0%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.04
+ 0%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.51
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$16.50
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.73
+ 0%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.72
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.36
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.12
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.07
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.13
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
NECANN New Jersey Cannabis Convention
September 14, 2019 - September 15, 2019
Atlantic City, NJ
see all

The New Cannabis ETF Makes Some Additions

The Cannabis ETF (NYSE: THCX), one of several marijuana exchange traded funds that debuted last month, is already making some changes to its roster. THCX, ... read more

Green Organic Dutchman Reports Higher Revenue, Wider Loss For Q2

Canadian cannabis producer Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (OTC: TGODF) reported its financial results for the second quarter, which included a revenue ... read more

The Complicated Business Of Advertising And Marketing In Cannabis

By Aaron Silverman, President of MediaJel. New companies tend to cultivate similarly. Build a winning team and culture. Plan and establish your vision of ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Harry Markopolos Talks GE Fraud Thesis With CNBC