Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From August 1, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 01, 2019 4:12pm   Comments
There were no large-cap cannabis stock gainers today. The return of U.S.-China trade tensions and risks of tariffs drove many stocks into the red.

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 6.24% to close at $5.86.
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares fell 3.35% to close at $5.20.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares tumbled by 4.5%, eventually closing at $31.17.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped by 7.82%, to close at $12.73.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares fell 7.23% to close at $2.18, amid Cramer vocalizing his ire.
  • Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF) shares fell 2.49% to close at $7.70.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell 5.34% to close at $7.98.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares tumbled by 2.84%, eventually closing at $157.69.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped by 3.99%, to close at $4.09.
  • India Globalization Cap (AMEX: IGC) shares tumbled by 3.33%, eventually closing at $1.16.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares dropped by 3.66%, to close at $101.80.
  • iAnthus Capital Holdings (OTC: ITHUF) shares fell 5.24% to close at $2.67.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares fell 14.89% to close at $9.20.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped by 0.34%, to close at $2.02.
  • New Age Beverages (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares fell 4.81% to close at $3.56.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares dropped by 5.68%, to close at $5.65.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares dropped by 0.28%, to close at $14.23.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 1.15% to close at $40.35.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares fell 2.31% to close at $2.54.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares fell 2.3% to close at $4.25.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares dropped by 3.31%, to close at $10.24.

Ladyjane: Empowering Cannabis Businesses Through Inexpensive Branding

Choom Appoints Corey Gillon As President

Posted-In: Cannabis After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Cannabis Movers

ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.01
0.0017
+ 41.46%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.21
-0.0638
- 23.27%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.16
-0.042
- 20.79%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.90
0.15
+ 20%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.44
0.07
+ 18.92%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$1.20
0.19
+ 18.81%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.04
-0.0085
- 17.35%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.04
-0.0078
- 15.76%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.30
0.0383
+ 14.53%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.65
-0.1058
- 14.02%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$20.05
2.4475
+ 13.91%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.07
0.0085
+ 13.82%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.66
0.19
+ 12.93%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.03
-0.004
- 11.73%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.42
-0.175
- 10.97%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.10
0.009
+ 10.47%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
-0.006
- 10%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$2.09
-0.23
- 9.91%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.33
-0.0361
- 9.77%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.30
-0.032
- 9.76%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$16.59
-1.5469
- 8.53%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.15
-0.1951
- 8.32%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.22
-0.02
- 8.3%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.03
0.0025
+ 8.06%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$8.29
-0.72
- 7.99%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.18
-0.0153
- 7.69%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.42
-0.2817
- 7.62%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$12.78
-1.0299
- 7.46%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$1.95
-0.1518
- 7.22%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.07
-0.0057
- 7.12%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$7.83
-0.6
- 7.12%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.63
0.042
+ 7.12%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.25
-0.019
- 7.06%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.75
0.0491
+ 6.98%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.11
-0.0084
- 6.95%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$12.00
-0.88
- 6.83%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
-0.0016
- 6.62%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.41
-0.0988
- 6.55%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.07
-0.0048
- 6.4%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.29
0.0169
+ 6.3%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.05
-0.003
- 6.25%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.15
-0.0099
- 6.1%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$1.08
-0.07
- 6.09%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.21
0.0119
+ 5.98%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
0.0005
+ 5.92%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.90
0.05
+ 5.88%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$5.39
-0.335
- 5.86%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.32
0.0173
+ 5.77%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.51
-0.0309
- 5.71%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.01
-0.24
- 5.65%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$11.80
-0.706
- 5.65%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.73
0.039
+ 5.64%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.15
-0.3
- 5.5%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
-0.0014
- 5.46%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.65
-0.0372
- 5.41%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$30.91
-1.76
- 5.39%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.26
-0.0143
- 5.3%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.54
-0.0847
- 5.21%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$5.94
-0.32
- 5.12%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.55
-0.23
- 4.81%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.26
-0.0625
- 4.73%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.61
-0.0302
- 4.73%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.21
-0.0105
- 4.72%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.26
-0.26
- 4.71%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.71
-0.28
- 4.67%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.72
0.12
+ 4.62%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
-0.0013
- 4.59%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$4.66
-0.2209
- 4.53%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.17
-0.1023
- 4.51%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.05
0.0021
+ 4.47%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.69
-0.1239
- 4.4%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.35
0.0147
+ 4.38%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$20.50
-0.94
- 4.38%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$22.90
-1.041
- 4.35%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.34
-0.015
- 4.29%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.23
-0.2302
- 4.22%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.29
0.0115
+ 4.13%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$101.31
-4.33
- 4.1%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$10.16
-0.43
- 4.06%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.02
-0.0009
- 3.79%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.61
-0.024
- 3.79%
Aphria (APHA)
$5.18
-0.2
- 3.72%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.52
-0.02
- 3.7%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$26.97
-1.0294
- 3.68%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.20
-0.16
- 3.67%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.60
-0.0228
- 3.66%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.20
-0.0074
- 3.54%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.35
0.0118
+ 3.48%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.05
0.0015
+ 3.33%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.88
-0.0298
- 3.29%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.15
-0.0048
- 3.18%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.65
-0.25
- 3.16%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.02
-0.0005
- 3.16%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.82
0.025
+ 3.14%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.70
-0.022
- 3.05%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$7.38
-0.23
- 3.02%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.67
-0.0207
- 2.99%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$108.88
-3.34
- 2.98%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$11.95
-0.351
- 2.85%
Teradyne (TER)
$54.16
-1.57
- 2.82%
ReneSola (SOL)
$1.11
0.03
+ 2.78%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.33
-0.0094
- 2.76%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.35
-0.0097
- 2.69%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.47
-0.0404
- 2.68%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.73
-0.02
- 2.67%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$158.00
-4.3
- 2.65%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.38
-0.1182
- 2.63%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.28
0.0069
+ 2.5%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.20
-0.005
- 2.5%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.78
-0.02
- 2.5%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.05
-0.0525
- 2.5%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.10
0.0024
+ 2.5%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.07
0.07
+ 2.33%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$62.42
-1.46
- 2.29%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$11.12
-0.25
- 2.2%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$123.72
-2.78
- 2.2%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.68
0.0143
+ 2.16%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.42
0.03
+ 2.16%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.27
-0.006
- 2.14%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$10.25
-0.22
- 2.1%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.45
-0.03
- 2.03%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.93
-0.08
- 2%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$19.70
-0.3984
- 1.98%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.86
0.035
+ 1.92%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.15
0.0027
+ 1.89%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
-0.0003
- 1.87%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
-0.0001
- 1.85%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.63
0.0115
+ 1.85%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.47
-0.0087
- 1.82%
Tilray (TLRY)
$40.08
-0.7414
- 1.82%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$9.38
-0.17
- 1.78%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
-0.0013
- 1.76%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.20
0.0033
+ 1.66%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.42
-0.0068
- 1.59%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.30
0.05
+ 1.54%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.35
0.0202
+ 1.52%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.60
-0.009
- 1.48%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.00
-0.03
- 1.48%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.71
-0.067
- 1.4%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$11.28
-0.16
- 1.4%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$14.10
-0.2
- 1.4%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.41
-0.0057
- 1.36%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.26
0.0033
+ 1.29%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
-0.0008
- 1.15%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$294.00
-3.4
- 1.14%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.50
0.05
+ 1.12%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
0.0001
+ 1.12%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$18.98
-0.2
- 1.04%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$5.94
-0.06
- 1%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$82.86
-0.84
- 1%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.04
-0.0004
- 0.95%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.24
0.04
+ 0.95%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.21
-0.002
- 0.94%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$125.57
-1.16
- 0.92%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.30
0.0027
+ 0.88%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.72
0.006
+ 0.85%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.31
-0.0026
- 0.84%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$62.17
-0.51
- 0.81%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.20
-0.14
- 0.81%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.31
0.0023
+ 0.73%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
0.0005
+ 0.71%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.93
-0.025
- 0.63%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
- 0.62%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$11.88
-0.07
- 0.59%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
-0.0005
- 0.56%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.18
-0.0058
- 0.49%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.15
-0.0007
- 0.47%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.58
-0.02
- 0.43%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.64
-0.0023
- 0.36%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.29
-0.001
- 0.35%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$6.02
0.018
+ 0.3%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.82
-0.0076
- 0.27%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.12
0.0012
+ 0.11%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.95
0.0001
+ 0.01%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.18
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$16.81
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.17
+ 0%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.95
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.15
+ 0%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$3.60
+ 0%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
+ 0%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.44
+ 0%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.20
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.25
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.10
+ 0%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.03
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.36
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.18
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.25
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.06
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.13
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.18
+ 0%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.57
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
see all

Sundial Growers IPO: What You Need To Know

Those investors who missed out on the huge run-ups in publicly traded cannabis stocks get another opportunity to partake in the booming market. The IPO ... read more

Aphria Announces Expansion To Jamaica

Canada-based cannabis company Aphria Inc (NYSE: APHA) announced Monday its subsidiary will expand operation to Jamaica. What Happened Aphria's ... read more

Neptune Wellness Enters US Cannabis Market Through Sugarleaf Acquisition

Cannabinoid extraction and purification company Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ: NEPT) has acquired Sugarleaf, a cannabis supplier in North Carolina. As ... read more
