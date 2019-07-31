Podcast: Cannabis Finance And International Opportunities With Benzinga's Javier Hasse

The cannabis industry is evolving at a faster pace than ever!

What does that mean for individual States and Countries outside the US?

And how does a business position itself for the best chance to succeed?

How do you go about raising money in this environment?

Why are so many celebrities getting into cannabis?

Host Wayne Schwind, Founder and Owner of Periodic Edibles discusses those items and more with Benzinga Cannabis' Managing Director Javier Hasse, book author with Entrepreneur Media, and reporter published on Forbes, Entrepreneur, High Times, and more.

About Periodic Effects Podcast

The Periodic Effects podcast focuses on the Business & Science of Cannabis.

Bringing you an insider look at cannabis business operators and the latest studies on cannabis science research. If you’re operating in the cannabis industry, a budtender looking to learn more, or a consumer wondering how cannabis can help you, this is the podcast for you!

Host Wayne Schwind graduated from Michigan Tech in 2010 with a degree in chemical engineering. Upon graduation he moved to Portland, Oregon, for a job in technical sales in the industrial water treatment industry. That role had a heavy focus on water chemistry and was a good primer for building a sales and general business skill set.

In 2015, Wayne left the corporate world and started Periodic Edibles [Pe], a cannabis infused caramel company. After 1.5 years in the medical market, Pe received its Oregon recreational license in early 2017. Since then, Wayne and the Periodic Team have gotten Pe into 200+ retail locations.

The Periodic Effects podcast was started to create a platform for Cannabis Education.