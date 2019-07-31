Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Harvest Health & Recreation To Borrow Up To $225M For Strategic Acquisitions
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 31, 2019 12:15pm   Comments
Share:
Harvest Health & Recreation To Borrow Up To $225M For Strategic Acquisitions
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Vertically integrated cannabis company Harvest Health & Recreation Inc (OTC: HRVSF) said Wednesday it has entered into a term sheet for a secured term loan of as much as $225 million from an investment fund operated by Torian Capital Partners.

Harvest will obtain the money in three tranches of $75 million, each carrying the same terms and an 8% annual interest rate. The first one is expected to close within one month, the company said. 

The financing will be in the form of secured notes, and the proceeds will be used for strategic acquisitions, general corporate purposes and working capital, according to Harvest.

The loan is secured by Harvest assets, including cannabis licenses. 

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 — click here to learn more!

“Harvest is in a strong financial position in the cannabis industry and this growth capital, which we believe is provided at an attractive financing cost, will enable us to deliver on our commitment to enhance shareholder value,” CEO Steve White said in a statement.

"This transaction positions us well for the strategic acquisition of assets across the cannabis supply chain. With greater financial flexibility, we are better equipped to execute our strategy to aggressively expand our retail and wholesale footprint across the U.S. into key markets, while seeking to build and acquire brands for broad distribution."

Harvest shares were trading higher by 5.2% at $5.46 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: marijuana pot Torian Capital Partners weedCannabis News Financing Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.03
0.0099
+ 63.57%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.28
-0.3249
- 54.16%
CannAwake (CANX)
$0.05
0.012
+ 33.33%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.85
0.171
+ 25.18%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.25
-0.072
- 22.15%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.79
0.1265
+ 19.07%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
-0.0162
- 18.1%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
0.0001
+ 16.67%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.04
-0.007
- 14.71%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.07
-0.012
- 14.63%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.10
0.0119
+ 13.94%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.06
-0.0098
- 13.8%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.05
-0.0074
- 13.6%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
-0.0062
- 12.34%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$1.07
0.1168
+ 12.29%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.37
0.04
+ 12.12%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
-0.0087
- 11.79%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.02
0.0016
+ 11.55%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.62
0.064
+ 11.43%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$1.00
0.1
+ 11.11%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$112.35
9.05
+ 8.76%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.23
0.0179
+ 8.64%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.19
-0.0171
- 8.26%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.32
-0.0289
- 8.25%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.15
-0.0125
- 7.69%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.15
0.0106
+ 7.6%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.05
0.0035
+ 7.47%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.26
-0.0202
- 7.23%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.89
0.18
+ 6.64%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.08
0.0049
+ 6.61%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
0.0005
+ 6.58%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.22
0.0134
+ 6.41%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$1.99
0.1163
+ 6.21%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.63
0.1443
+ 5.8%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.04
0.002
+ 5.79%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.65
0.0352
+ 5.7%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
0.0014
+ 5.6%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.26
0.0139
+ 5.56%
EUREKA 93 INC by Eureka 93 Inc (LXLLF)
$1.15
0.0602
+ 5.54%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.47
0.2839
+ 5.47%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.23
-0.0125
- 5.08%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.65
-0.3
- 5.04%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.69
-0.0365
- 5.03%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.03
-0.0015
- 4.92%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.53
0.07
+ 4.79%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.40
-0.02
- 4.76%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.26
0.1
+ 4.63%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.25
-0.0119
- 4.58%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.04
-0.0018
- 4.5%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$3.96
-0.1862
- 4.49%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.40
0.18
+ 4.27%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$18.26
0.7032
+ 4%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.67
0.0258
+ 3.99%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.67
0.0256
+ 3.96%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.17
0.12
+ 3.93%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$13.81
0.51
+ 3.83%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.31
0.0115
+ 3.83%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.40
0.05
+ 3.7%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.31
0.0109
+ 3.64%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.53
0.0522
+ 3.53%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.64
0.192
+ 3.52%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.31
0.0105
+ 3.5%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.94
0.0315
+ 3.47%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.21
-0.0077
- 3.47%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.30
0.01
+ 3.45%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.58
0.0517
+ 3.38%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.17
0.0054
+ 3.28%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$12.75
0.4
+ 3.24%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.32
0.0717
+ 3.19%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.76
-0.025
- 3.18%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$9.90
0.3
+ 3.13%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.67
0.0201
+ 3.08%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.78
0.05
+ 2.89%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.09
0.0583
+ 2.87%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$7.82
-0.225
- 2.8%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$18.73
0.51
+ 2.8%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$11.12
0.3
+ 2.77%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.66
-0.045
- 2.65%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.09
-0.0025
- 2.58%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.58
-0.0145
- 2.45%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.55
0.0129
+ 2.41%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.33
-0.008
- 2.35%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$2.28
-0.052
- 2.23%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$6.19
0.13
+ 2.15%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$6.20
-0.13
- 2.05%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
0.0006
+ 1.98%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.20
-0.0041
- 1.98%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$63.61
-1.26
- 1.94%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.06
0.0011
+ 1.88%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$4.09
0.0749
+ 1.87%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.20
0.0215
+ 1.82%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.80
-0.0146
- 1.8%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$24.17
0.42
+ 1.77%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
-0.0001
- 1.73%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.45
-0.0075
- 1.64%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.62
-0.06
- 1.63%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$21.29
0.34
+ 1.62%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.44
0.1921
+ 1.57%
Teradyne (TER)
$56.46
-0.9
- 1.57%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.75
-0.0118
- 1.56%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.60
0.07
+ 1.55%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.38
-0.006
- 1.54%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.11
-0.0017
- 1.54%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.64
0.07
+ 1.53%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.87
-0.0442
- 1.52%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.20
0.003
+ 1.5%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.29
-0.0041
- 1.42%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.39
0.244
+ 1.42%
ReneSola (SOL)
$1.10
0.015
+ 1.39%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.36
-0.019
- 1.38%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.35
0.0047
+ 1.35%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.73
-0.0099
- 1.34%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.28
0.0035
+ 1.27%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.63
0.0075
+ 1.21%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.02
-0.0003
- 1.21%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.80
0.056
+ 1.18%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.71
-0.0085
- 1.18%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.23
0.0025
+ 1.1%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$127.44
-1.41
- 1.09%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$8.35
0.09
+ 1.09%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.40
0.21
+ 1.04%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.15
-0.0221
- 1.02%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$19.80
-0.2
- 1%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.34
0.0034
+ 0.99%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.46
0.0044
+ 0.98%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.65
-0.0059
- 0.91%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$85.11
0.67
+ 0.79%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$5.83
0.045
+ 0.78%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.58
-0.0045
- 0.78%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$10.23
0.077
+ 0.76%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.22
0.0316
+ 0.75%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.90
-0.0591
- 0.74%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.39
0.01
+ 0.72%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.31
0.045
+ 0.72%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.26
0.03
+ 0.71%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.80
-0.0345
- 0.71%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.22
-0.0015
- 0.7%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
0.0001
+ 0.68%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$6.01
0.04
+ 0.67%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$12.92
-0.084
- 0.65%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$11.69
-0.075
- 0.64%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.66
0.01
+ 0.61%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.32
-0.0017
- 0.53%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.16
0.0009
+ 0.53%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$62.81
-0.32
- 0.51%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$4.78
-0.0229
- 0.48%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.90
0.0041
+ 0.45%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$28.31
0.1213
+ 0.43%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.05
-0.0002
- 0.38%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.14
0.004
+ 0.36%
Aphria (APHA)
$5.50
0.0168
+ 0.31%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.13
0.0064
+ 0.3%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$33.17
-0.101
- 0.3%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.42
-0.0012
- 0.29%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.09
-0.0002
- 0.27%
Tilray (TLRY)
$40.65
-0.11
- 0.27%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$127.83
0.2702
+ 0.21%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$108.71
-0.2262
- 0.21%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$11.96
-0.025
- 0.21%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$13.91
-0.015
- 0.11%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$9.11
-0.01
- 0.11%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$164.08
0.03
+ 0.02%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.36
+ 0%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.80
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.00
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.27
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.18
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$300.80
0.01
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.75
+ 0%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$11.55
+ 0%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.17
+ 0%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.28
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$16.81
+ 0%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.15
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.25
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.25
+ 0%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.03
+ 0%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.50
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
+ 0%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.18
+ 0%
ADVANTIS CORP by Advantis Corporation (ADVT)
$0.00
+ 0%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.74
+ 0%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.49
+ 0%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.04
+ 0%
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$3.60
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.20
+ 0%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.36
+ 0%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.36
+ 0%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.83
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.06
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.13
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.10
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
Cannabis Science Conference
September 4, 2019 - September 6, 2019
Portland, OR
see all

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Sundial IPO, Earnings Take The Spotlight

The week in cannabis will be a rather exciting one for cannabis investors as the earnings season for cannabis companies kicks in. Over the next five days, a ... read more

Neptune Wellness Enters US Cannabis Market Through Sugarleaf Acquisition

Cannabinoid extraction and purification company Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ: NEPT) has acquired Sugarleaf, a cannabis supplier in North Carolina. As ... read more

KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company

KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ: KBLM) on Friday announced its acquisition of a new cannabis biotech company CannBioRx Life Sciences Corp. CannBioRx Life ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

A Long-Term Bet For International Equity Investors