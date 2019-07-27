This College Offers An Online Medical Cannabis Program For Health Care Professionals

The Pacific College of Oriental Medicine, a school focused on integrative health care education, is now offering an accredited, college-level Medical Cannabis for Healthcare Professionals program.

“The need for such a certificate is vast. Too many frontline health care workers are unprepared to help the population navigate the benefits, as well as concerns, with the use of cannabis,” PCOM Chief Operating Officer Malcolm Youngren told Benzinga.

Despite an increase in acceptance, there is a lack of education and research guiding cannabis usage in the health care industry. With the enhanced knowledge and skill-set that this education offers, health care providers will be better equipped to more safely and effectively help their patients navigate the complexity of adequate dosage, formulation and mode of ingestion.

“The National Council of State Boards of Nursing produced guidelines in July 2018 outlining what a nurse should know about medical marijuana,” Youngren said.

“Pacific College believes that these needs are universal and appropriate for all health care workers, and has used these guidelines as the basis for this program.”

An online certificate program will become available to those who have at least an associate's degree in a health care field, according to the school.

