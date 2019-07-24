Market Overview

PHILTER Labs Closes $3M Funding Round
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 24, 2019 3:41pm   Comments
PHILTER Labs, a vaporization technology company announced it has raised $3 million in growth funding for its patented, five-step filtration process.

PHILTER™ products were scientifically engineered to feature slim, sophisticated profiles for today’s modern vaper.

“The vaping industry is estimated to be worth $47 billion by 2025, and yet the industry still experiences push back from non-smokers alike,” said CEO Christos Nicolaidis.

“We’ve created the best of both worlds, a hand-held filter that allows vapers to enjoy their lifestyle choices, and frankly their rights to vape, with non-smokers who no longer have to walk through vape clouds or be effected by second hand smoke. Our Philter products eliminate the smoke and smell, the two most common complaints of this issue. We are in the business of creating a polite society.”

Posted-In: PHILTER LabsCannabis News Financing Markets General

