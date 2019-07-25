Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cannabis Experts: Smoking Lounges Sit At Intersection Of Market Demand, Legality
Andrew Ward , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 25, 2019 12:25pm   Comments
Share:
Cannabis Experts: Smoking Lounges Sit At Intersection Of Market Demand, Legality
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

As cannabis use becomes legal across more and more of the country on the state level, consumption lounges are popping up. 

In California, the cannabis cafe Lowell Cafe is slated to open Sept. 1 in West Hollywood. 

Local religious leaders and others have expressed concerns, indicating the rift between communities and consumption spaces.

Other states like Massachusetts could follow the same path, as it passed initial approval for social spaces in May of 2019. Previously in March of 2019, Alaska adopted its own rules for on-site consumption at licensed retail locations.

Nevada has opted to postpone legislation on cannabis lounges until 2021.

'Our Children Won't Even Blink An Eye'

Caleb Chen has advocated for social consumption in Los Angeles and Las Vegas since 2014. 

Certain medical dispensaries in California featured lounges for consumption prior to adult use legalization in California, Chen told Benzinga — and he's been to several Los Angeles dispensaries that offer on-site dabs and smoking.

Las Vegas has social consumption despite the legislation being halted, Chen said, referencing a gaming lounge where vaping rules go unenforced. 

In his view, market demand will eventually push through any red tape and make public consumption akin to drinking alcohol in a bar.

"Sure there might be some dry counties, but it'll eventually be so normal that our children won't even blink an eye when they pass one," Chen said. 

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 — click here to learn more!

Attorney Expects LA To Regulate Lounges

Josh Kappel is a partner at the Colorado cannabis law firm Vicente Sederberg LLP.

Cannabis consumption is already occurring at private events, including private dinners and other underground events, he told Benzinga. 

Kappel sees Los Angeles moving on the issue in the near future.

"I do think we'll see legislation probably in the next year in L.A. to regulate social consumption," Kappel said. 

"Then it'll take some time to be implemented."

In the meantime, Kappel said he believes lounges like Lowell Cafe will be able to operate.

A Green Counterpart To The Local Saloon 

Market demand for social consumption lounges may increase as landlords, homeowners associations and hotels prohibit consumption, said Jeffrey Zucker, president of the Denver-based cannabis strategy firm Green Lion Partners. 

Consumption at music venues and bars might be more than a decade away, he told Benzinga. In the meantime, Zucker said he believes that a wave of consumption lounges could appear in the next five to 10 years.

"I expect these spaces to eventually resemble the variety of bar types we see for alcohol if there is enough time for them to evolve prior to mixed-use establishments."

Related Links:

Las Vegas May Have To Wait For Cannabis Lounges After All

Bernstein: Vaping, Edibles To Dominate Cannabis Consumption

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Caleb Chen Green Lion PartnersCannabis Legal Top Stories Exclusives Markets Interview Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

CannAwake (CANX)
$0.06
0.0239
+ 68.29%
CBD Of Denver (CBDD)
$0.00
0.0001
+ 20%
Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF)
$0.68
-0.1378
- 16.85%
Beleave (BLEVF)
$0.06
0.008
+ 15.47%
Peak Pharmaceuticals (PKPH)
$0.03
-0.0046
- 14.37%
Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF)
$0.63
0.073
+ 13.04%
High Tide (HITIF)
$0.26
0.0299
+ 12.72%
World Acceptance (WRLD)
$143.53
-20.24
- 12.36%
Zelda Therapeutics (ZLDAF)
$0.05
-0.0069
- 12.32%
Cara Therapeutics (CARA)
$23.36
-2.91
- 11.08%
Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY)
$0.77
0.0699
+ 9.98%
Maple Leaf Green World (MGWFF)
$0.08
0.0074
+ 9.87%
Captor Capital (CPTRF)
$0.71
-0.0764
- 9.67%
Golden Leaf Holdings (GLDFF)
$0.04
-0.0045
- 9.34%
Kali (KALY)
$0.01
-0.0007
- 9.21%
Isodiol International (ISOLF)
$0.36
-0.0368
- 9.17%
Liberty Leaf Holdings (LIBFF)
$0.07
-0.0069
- 8.82%
Therapix Biosciences (TRPX)
$2.70
-0.26
- 8.78%
Affinor Growers (RSSFF)
$0.02
-0.0019
- 8.64%
Rocky Mountain High (RMHB)
$0.09
-0.0078
- 8.45%
World CL Extractions Inc (WDEXF)
$0.09
-0.0082
- 8.15%
Liberty Health Sciences (LHSIF)
$0.44
0.0293
+ 7.19%
Alternet Systems (ALYI)
$0.01
-0.0006
- 6.95%
Matica Enterprises (MMJFF)
$0.06
-0.0043
- 6.87%
Lexaria Bioscience (LXRP)
$0.72
-0.05
- 6.49%
Integrated Cannabis (ICNAF)
$0.27
-0.017
- 5.99%
Global Hemp Group (GBHPF)
$0.05
0.0027
+ 5.96%
The Flowr (FLWPF)
$3.14
0.175
+ 5.91%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.32
-0.08
- 5.71%
Blueberries Medical (BBRRF)
$0.20
-0.0117
- 5.42%
Driven Deliveries (DRVD)
$0.80
0.0399
+ 5.25%
Delta 9 Cannabis (VRNDF)
$0.76
-0.0406
- 5.09%
Choom Holdings (CHOOF)
$0.31
-0.0152
- 4.7%
Tetra Bio Pharma (TBPMF)
$0.20
0.0085
+ 4.52%
FSD Pharma (FSDDF)
$0.10
-0.0046
- 4.4%
DionyMed Brands (DYMEF)
$1.52
0.0637
+ 4.38%
Nine Energy Service (NINE)
$13.25
-0.605
- 4.37%
CURE Pharmaceutical Hldg (CURR)
$4.43
-0.2
- 4.32%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$109.27
4.4057
+ 4.2%
Cannabis Science (CBIS)
$0.03
-0.0011
- 4.09%
Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (CNBX)
$0.29
-0.0117
- 3.92%
Invictus MD Strategies (IVITF)
$0.27
0.0099
+ 3.81%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$9.35
0.34
+ 3.77%
Medicine Man Technologies (MDCL)
$3.06
0.105
+ 3.56%
NexTech AR Solutions (NEXCF)
$0.58
0.0191
+ 3.41%
Charlottes Web Holdings (CWBHF)
$14.24
0.4664
+ 3.39%
CB2 Insights (CBIIF)
$0.16
0.005
+ 3.33%
Helix TCS (HLIX)
$0.93
0.0299
+ 3.32%
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)
$11.11
-0.375
- 3.27%
EVIO (EVIO)
$0.64
0.02
+ 3.25%
Halo Labs (AGEEF)
$0.35
-0.0117
- 3.21%
Elixinol Global (ELLXF)
$2.49
-0.08
- 3.11%
EnWave (NWVCF)
$1.80
0.0539
+ 3.09%
Indiva (NDVAF)
$0.29
-0.0091
- 3.08%
VIVO Cannabis (VVCIF)
$0.38
0.011
+ 3.01%
Kalytera Therapeutics (KALTF)
$0.03
-0.001
- 2.94%
Origin House (ORHOF)
$5.15
0.1367
+ 2.73%
AgraFlora Organics Intl (PUFXF)
$0.25
-0.007
- 2.69%
TerrAscend (TRSSF)
$4.99
0.1274
+ 2.62%
GreenGro Technologies (GRNH)
$0.02
0.0004
+ 2.56%
Valens Groworks (VGWCF)
$2.88
-0.0753
- 2.55%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.68
-0.0667
- 2.43%
Lifestyle Delivery Sys (LDSYF)
$0.18
-0.0043
- 2.41%
MPX International (MPXOF)
$0.33
-0.008
- 2.36%
Teradyne (TER)
$56.61
-1.33
- 2.3%
Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII)
$1.35
-0.0314
- 2.28%
GrowLife (PHOT)
$0.01
-0.0001
- 2.27%
Lovesac (LOVE)
$22.96
-0.53
- 2.26%
Koios Beverage (KBEVF)
$0.20
-0.0046
- 2.25%
Village Farms Intl (VFF)
$11.10
0.2397
+ 2.21%
Nextleaf Solutions (OILFF)
$0.34
-0.0076
- 2.17%
Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (GRIN)
$6.17
0.1283
+ 2.12%
SOL Global Investments (SOLCF)
$1.27
-0.0268
- 2.07%
InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF)
$0.23
0.0047
+ 2.05%
FinCanna Capital (FNNZF)
$0.11
0.0023
+ 2.05%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.25
0.045
+ 2.04%
Hemp (HEMP)
$0.01
-0.0003
- 1.99%
Acreage Holdings (ACRGF)
$13.25
0.25
+ 1.92%
Khiron Life Sciences (KHRNF)
$1.59
0.03
+ 1.92%
Australis Capital (AUSAF)
$0.73
-0.0143
- 1.91%
TILT Holdings (SVVTF)
$0.59
0.0111
+ 1.91%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.21
0.0408
+ 1.89%
Harvest One Cannabis (HRVOF)
$0.44
0.0076
+ 1.76%
GrowGeneration (GRWG)
$4.04
-0.0699
- 1.7%
Ignite International Brands Ltd (IILBF)
$0.96
-0.0165
- 1.7%
General Cannabis (CANN)
$0.59
-0.01
- 1.67%
Eastside Distilling (EAST)
$4.01
0.064
+ 1.62%
GreenTree Hospitality Gr (GHG)
$12.33
-0.2
- 1.6%
Premier Health Group (PHGRF)
$0.23
-0.0036
- 1.56%
Future Farm Technologies (FFRMF)
$0.07
0.0011
+ 1.51%
CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.01
-0.03
- 1.47%
Flower One Hldgs (FLOOF)
$2.07
-0.03
- 1.43%
Vireo Health Intl (VREOF)
$2.22
0.0311
+ 1.42%
Canopy Rivers (CNPOF)
$2.23
0.03
+ 1.36%
KushCo Holdings (KSHB)
$4.44
-0.06
- 1.33%
Nabis Holdings (NABIF)
$0.23
0.0029
+ 1.3%
Genetic Technologies (GENE)
$0.63
0.0078
+ 1.25%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$6.63
0.08
+ 1.22%
C21 Investments (CXXIF)
$0.69
0.0081
+ 1.19%
Chemesis International (CADMF)
$0.93
0.0101
+ 1.09%
Origin Agritech (SEED)
$5.72
-0.06
- 1.04%
Cannex Capital Holdings (CNXXF)
$0.92
-0.0095
- 1.02%
Neptune Wellness Solns (NEPT)
$6.10
-0.06
- 0.97%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$7.33
-0.0717
- 0.97%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$103.08
-0.97
- 0.93%
Heritage Cannabis Holding (HERTF)
$0.43
-0.004
- 0.93%
Cresco Labs (CRLBF)
$8.43
0.075
+ 0.9%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$35.72
0.3117
+ 0.88%
Zenabis Global (ZBISF)
$1.13
-0.01
- 0.88%
Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
$6.06
-0.05
- 0.82%
Bloom Energy (BE)
$11.02
0.09
+ 0.82%
Aleafia Health (ALEAF)
$0.87
0.007
+ 0.81%
Yield Growth (BOSQF)
$0.24
-0.0019
- 0.79%
1933 Industries (TGIFF)
$0.32
-0.0025
- 0.79%
Intec Pharma (NTEC)
$0.52
0.0037
+ 0.72%
Psychemedics (PMD)
$8.60
0.06
+ 0.7%
HEXO (HEXO)
$4.30
0.03
+ 0.7%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$13.21
-0.09
- 0.68%
LIVEWELL CANADA INC by Livewell Canada Inc. (LXLLF)
$1.22
-0.0084
- 0.68%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.11
0.035
+ 0.58%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$5.15
0.0294
+ 0.57%
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)
$11.58
0.055
+ 0.48%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$161.20
-0.7447
- 0.46%
ProPetro Holding (PUMP)
$17.15
-0.08
- 0.46%
Mexco Energy Corporation Common Stock (MXC)
$4.38
0.02
+ 0.46%
Encompass Health (EHC)
$67.22
0.3
+ 0.45%
Alcanna (LQSIF)
$4.54
-0.0203
- 0.45%
Compass Diversified Hldgs (CODI)
$19.24
-0.0845
- 0.44%
Tilray (TLRY)
$42.79
-0.1895
- 0.44%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$7.50
0.03
+ 0.4%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$20.31
0.08
+ 0.4%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$12.60
0.0489
+ 0.39%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$15.38
-0.0509
- 0.33%
CV Sciences (CVSI)
$3.97
-0.0125
- 0.31%
Body and Mind (BMMJ)
$0.76
-0.0024
- 0.31%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$5.96
0.0159
+ 0.27%
Emerald Health (EMHTF)
$1.47
0.004
+ 0.27%
22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (XXII)
$1.89
-0.005
- 0.26%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$300.64
-0.76
- 0.25%
Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA)
$63.19
-0.14
- 0.22%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$28.90
-0.06
- 0.21%
Abattis Bioceuticals (ATTBF)
$0.03
0.0001
+ 0.19%
Next Green Wave Holdings (NXGWF)
$0.23
-0.0004
- 0.18%
cbdMd, Inc. (YCBD)
$4.00
0.007
+ 0.18%
Eve (EEVVF)
$0.28
-0.0005
- 0.18%
Rivernorth Opps Fund (RIV)
$17.18
0.03
+ 0.17%
ESCO Technologies (ESE)
$85.13
-0.125
- 0.15%
Cansortium (CNTMF)
$1.20
-0.0015
- 0.13%
Axim Biotechnologies (AXIM)
$0.77
-0.001
- 0.13%
Cannabis Growth Opp (CWWBF)
$1.20
-0.0012
- 0.1%
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio (RGI)
$128.74
0.1023
+ 0.08%
CLS Holdings USA (CLSH)
$0.25
+ 0%
EastWest Bioscience (HBOSF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF)
$0.28
+ 0%
Mojave Jane Brands (HHPHF)
$0.21
+ 0%
Global Health Clinics (LRSNF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Ventura Cannabis (CVHIF)
$0.26
+ 0%
Advantis (ADVT)
$0.00
+ 0%
Bougainville Ventures (BUGVF)
$0.08
+ 0%
Organic Flower Inv Gr (QILFF)
$0.15
+ 0%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$1.76
+ 0%
Braingring Ltd. (BGRDF)
$0.04
+ 0%
CordovaCann (LVRLF)
$0.31
+ 0%
Gabriellas Kitchen (GABLF)
$0.26
+ 0%
Canna Consumer Goods (CBMJ)
$0.00
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Acacia Diversified Hldgs (ACCA)
$0.03
+ 0%
LGC Capital (LGGCF)
$0.07
+ 0%
(INSY)
$0.00
+ %
GSRX Industries (GSRX)
$0.99
+ 0%
Evolve Marijuana Fund (EVVLF)
$17.37
+ 0%
Gridiron BioNutrients (GMVP)
$0.01
+ 0%
Lift (LFCOF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Livewell Canada Inc (LMLLF)
$0.06
+ 0%
LeanLife Health (LNLHF)
$0.05
+ 0%
Target Group (CBDY)
$0.07
+ 0%
Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF (HZEMF)
$4.15
+ 0%
Cann Group (CNGGF)
$1.54
+ 0%
James E. Wagner (JWCAF)
$0.47
+ 0%
Canna-V-Cell Sciences (CNVCF)
$0.11
+ 0%
Cipher Pharms Inc (CPHRF)
$0.92
+ 0%
HEMPCO FOOD & FIBER ORD by Hempco Food & Fiber Inc (HMPPF)
$0.55
+ 0%
Alliance Growers (ALGWF)
$0.04
+ 0%
GTEC Holdings (GGTTF)
$0.32
+ 0%
Sugar Creek Financial (SUGR)
$10.15
+ 0%
International Cannabrands Inc (GEATF)
$0.04
+ 0%
48North Cannabis (NCNNF)
$0.62
+ 0%
Rhinomed (RHNMF)
$0.26
+ 0%
INNER SPIRIT HOLDINGS ORD by Inner Spirit Holdings (INSHF)
$0.15
+ 0%
Kaya Holdings (KAYS)
$0.07
+ 0%
Belgravia Capital Intl (BLGVF)
$0.02
+ 0%
Earth Science Tech (ETST)
$0.75
+ 0%
ReneSola (SOL)
$1.06
+ 0%
Applied Biosciences (APPB)
$0.80
+ 0%
Empower Clinics (EPWCF)
$0.09
+ 0%
Cannvas MedTech (CANVF)
$0.17
+ 0%
BlissCo Cannabis Corp (HSTRF)
$0.24
+ 0%
Alternate Health (AHGIF)
$0.16
+ 0%
Leviathan Cannabis Group (LVCNF)
$0.26
+ 0%
SUGARBUD CRAFT GROWERS CP by Sugarbud Craft Growers Corp. (RLLRF)
$0.13
+ 0%
Wize Pharma (WIZP)
$0.40
+ 0%
North Bud Farms (NOBDF)
$0.20
+ 0%
Item 9 Labs (INLB)
$3.90
+ 0%
AusCann Group Holdings (ACNNF)
$0.31
+ 0%
(MTEC)
$0.00
+ %
Emerald Organic Products (EMOR)
$4.70
+ 0%
Global Cannabis (FUAPF)
$0.05
+ 0%
CannaPowder (CAPD)
$0.75
+ 0%
MGC Pharmaceuticals (MGCLF)
$0.04
+ 0%
CANADA HOUSE WELLNESS GRP by Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (SARSF)
$0.06
+ 0%
see all 210 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

Cannabis Drinks Expo
July 25, 2019
San Francisco, CA
CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
see all

Harris, Nadler Introduce Comprehensive Federal Cannabis Reform Bill

House Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jerry Nadler and Sen. Kamala Harris filed a comprehensive marijuana reform bill that would, among other things, ... read more

An Exclusive Look At Mieko Hester-Perez's Advice On Cannabis, Parenting

Mieko Hester-Perez, who was recently named an advisor and spokeswoman for the cannabis company Tikun Olam, has released a “Parental Etiquette ... read more

What To Make Of Jay-Z's Caliva Partnership

Hip hop artist and entrepreneur Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter made headlines earlier this month by entering the cannabis space via a multi-year deal with ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mizuho On EnLink Midstream: Permian Is Promising, But There's Uncertainty In Oklahoma