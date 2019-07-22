Top Strike Resources Partners With Vertical Companies, Appoints Smoke Wallin To Board

Merchant capital firm focused on cannabis initiatives, Top Strike Resources Corp., doing business as Vencanna Ventures Inc. (CSE: VENI), reported Monday it partnered with Vertical Companies, a medical and adult-use cannabis company.

Vencanna will provide Vertical with $4 million loan for usual working capital purposes. The loan consists of an unreported number of warrants to purchase Vertical’s common shares and carries interest at commercial rates.

In addition, Vencanna will place the President of Vertical and the CEO of Vertical Wellness, Smoke Wallin to its board of directors. Wallin has professional experience across various industries, such as food and beverage, technology, CPG, alcohol and cannabis.

"We welcome the addition of Smoke to our board. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge that will be instrumental as the Company embarks on its U.S. strategy. With his deep ties throughout the sector and his strong track record of success and guidance, I know I speak for the whole board when I say we feel very fortunate to have Smoke as part of Vencanna," said Vencanna CEO, David McGorman.

Vertical is a vertically-integrated operator and distributor in the medical and adult-use cannabis industry, known for its spin-off Vertical Wellness.

Vencanna Ventures aims to offer investors attractive cannabis investment opportunities through strategic investments concentrated on a variety of cannabis-related businesses.