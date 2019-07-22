The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Senate To Hold Hearings On Regulation

There are a number of interesting events in the cannabis space to keep an eye on this week. Here is the breakdown.

Senate Hearings

On the legislative side, there will be two hearings where regulations regarding hemp and cannabis will be discussed.

On July 23, the Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee in the Republican-controlled Senate will discuss the challenges related to cannabis companies’ access to banking services. The hearing, titled “Challenges for Cannabis and Banking: Outside Perspectives” will feature testimony from a number of experts, including the Credit Union National Association, and sponsors and co-sponsors of the SAFE Banking Act bill.

The second hearing, “Hemp Production and the 2018 Farm Bill,” will be held July 25 by the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, where members will hear testimony from representatives from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food and Drug Administration and the National Hemp Association, among others. The hearing will likely discuss a path forward to enable a set of federal regulations concerning hemp cultivation.

Corporate News

Medipharm Labs Corp (OTC: MEDIF) is set to uplist to the Toronto Stock Exchange from the Toronto Venture Exchange. The move is expected to take place on July 23. The company will trade under the ticker "LABS."

Events

From July 22 through July 24, National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA) is hosting its 6th Annual Cannabis Business Summit & Expo. The event is taking place in San Jose, California.

On Tuesday, Jim Belushi will perform at the Blues and Buds Celebration.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 -- Click here to learn more!