Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Senate To Hold Hearings On Regulation
Alex Oleinic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 22, 2019 8:33am   Comments
Share:
The Week Ahead In Cannabis: Senate To Hold Hearings On Regulation
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

There are a number of interesting events in the cannabis space to keep an eye on this week. Here is the breakdown.

Senate Hearings

On the legislative side, there will be two hearings where regulations regarding hemp and cannabis will be discussed.

On July 23, the Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee in the Republican-controlled Senate will discuss the challenges related to cannabis companies’ access to banking services. The hearing, titled “Challenges for Cannabis and Banking: Outside Perspectives” will feature testimony from a number of experts, including the Credit Union National Association, and sponsors and co-sponsors of the SAFE Banking Act bill.

The Week In Cannabis: A New Global Leader, Moves In UK And Colombia, ETFs Outperform

The second hearing, “Hemp Production and the 2018 Farm Bill,” will be held July 25 by the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, where members will hear testimony from representatives from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food and Drug Administration and the National Hemp Association, among others. The hearing will likely discuss a path forward to enable a set of federal regulations concerning hemp cultivation.

Corporate News

Medipharm Labs Corp (OTC: MEDIF) is set to uplist to the Toronto Stock Exchange from the Toronto Venture Exchange. The move is expected to take place on July 23. The company will trade under the ticker "LABS."

Events

From July 22 through July 24, National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA) is hosting its 6th Annual Cannabis Business Summit & Expo. The event is taking place in San Jose, California.

On Tuesday, Jim Belushi will perform at the Blues and Buds Celebration.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 -- Click here to learn more!

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: 6th Annual Cannabis Business Summit & ExpoCannabis Government News Previews Events Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HMLSF + MEDIF)

The Week In Cannabis: A New Global Leader, Moves In UK And Colombia, ETFs Outperform
'Public Opinion Has Changed So Dramatically': How Cannabis Is Shaping The 2020 Presidential Election
MediPharm Labs To Uplist To Toronto Stock Exchange
Is The UK About To Legalize Marijuana Ahead Of The US?
6 Cannabis Market Predictions That Are Already Coming True
The Week In Cannabis: Jay-Z Joins Caliva, Congress Holds Marijuana Hearings, CannTrust Gets Smoked, And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

CUI Global Shares Rise After Securing Order From Major UK Gas Network Operator