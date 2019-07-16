Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV: KHRN), (OTCQB: KHRNF) announced Tuesday it will take part in Cosmoprof North America, a leading B2B beauty show in North America.

The event will be held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada from July 28-30. The company will introduce its Kuida cosmeceutical portfolio to around 40,000 expected retailers, buyers, and distributors.

Its participation in this large-scale event is the part of the company’s plan to reach U.S. consumers.

In spring this year, the company took a part at Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, in that manner becoming the first Colombian CBD cosmeceutical brand which participated at Cosmoprof.

Khiron Life Sciences is an integrated cannabis company in Latin America, which runs its main operations in Colombia. It's fully licensed for growth, production, and distribution of both THC and CBD medical cannabis.

The stock closed Monday at $1.58.