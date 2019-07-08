Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bank Of America Double Downgrades CannTrust After Health Canada Findings

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2019 2:20pm   Comments
Share:
Bank Of America Double Downgrades CannTrust After Health Canada Findings
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Cannabis producer company CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) said Monday that it accepts a Health Canada non-compliance finding; this "sharp turn of events" prompted Bank of America Merrill Lynch to double downgrade the stock.

The Analyst

Christopher Carey downgraded CannTrust from Buy to Underperform with a price target lowered from CA$9 ($6.87) to CA$4.50 ($3.44).

Need more cannabis news? Check out all of our coverage here.

The Thesis

Health Canada put a freeze on 5,200kg of cannabis inventory and CannTrust voluntarily set aside another 7,500 kg of inventory, Carey said in a Monday downgrade note. (See his track record here.) 

The combined 12,700kg of inventory represents "the majority" of CannTrust's inventory and, based on first-quarter average costs, represents around CA$70 million ($53.5 million) in product, the analyst said. 

The following three events "seem likely" to occur, Carey said: 

  • A material impact on September-ending quarter sales.
  • Gross margin pressure as CannTrust looks to fill supply gaps by sourcing from other producers at a higher cost.
  • Sales pressure into next year.

Health Canada granted permission for CannTrust to continue producing cannabis at the facility in question, which is capable of producing 12,500kg of cannabis per quarter, Carey said.

A key risk to BofA's bearish stance is the potential resolution in which CannTrust can sell the frozen inventory, the analyst said. 

Another risk: the potential for CannTrust to be acquired given the weakness in the stock, according to BofA. 

Price Action

CannTrust shares were down 21.26% at $3.89 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links:

'420 Investor' Brochstein To CannTrust CEO: Apologize And Resign

CannTrust Plummets Following Health Canada Compliance Issue, Potential Supply Shortage

Latest Ratings for CTST

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2019DowngradesBuyUnderperform
Jul 2019Initiates Coverage OnBuy
May 2019Initiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for CTST
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Christopher CareyAnalyst Color Cannabis Downgrades Price Target Markets Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CTST)

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
36 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 1%; Sol-Gel Technologies Shares Spike Higher
'420 Investor' Brochstein To CannTrust CEO: Apologize And Resign
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Deutsche Bank To Cut 18K Jobs
CannTrust Plummets Following Health Canada Compliance Issue, Potential Supply Shortage
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$3.87
-1.0614
- 21.53%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$7.12
0.56
+ 8.54%
cbdMD, Inc. Common Stock (YCBD)
$4.91
-0.3495
- 6.64%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.81
0.0625
+ 3.59%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.47
-0.08
- 3.14%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.63
-0.21
- 3.07%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$126.26
-3.9
- 3%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$39.11
-1.0541
- 2.62%
HEXO Corp. Common Shares (HEXO)
$5.06
-0.1339
- 2.58%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.49
-0.0658
- 2.57%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.99
-0.0776
- 2.53%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$22.60
-0.5347
- 2.31%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$8.14
-0.185
- 2.22%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$13.60
-0.2534
- 1.83%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$15.01
-0.28
- 1.83%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$31.26
-0.54
- 1.7%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$10.53
-0.17
- 1.59%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$7.42
-0.1199
- 1.59%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$169.43
-2.57
- 1.49%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$6.96
-0.05
- 0.71%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$100.20
-0.605
- 0.6%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$2.46
0.0136
+ 0.56%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$296.73
-1.54
- 0.52%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$6.01
-0.014
- 0.23%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$15.33
-0.035
- 0.23%
Tilray (TLRY)
$47.05
0.0677
+ 0.14%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

CANNAVAL
July 19, 2019 - July 21, 2019
St. Croix, USVI
Cannabis Drinks Expo
July 25, 2019
San Francisco, CA
CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
CannaBiz Invest Asia
August 29, 2019 - August 30, 2019
Bangkok, Thailand
see all

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: KushCo Earnings, House Panel's Historic Hearing And More

After an eventful week marked by the termination of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC)'s Bruce Linton, the upcoming week appears to be a pretty busy ... read more

CannTrust Plummets Following Health Canada Compliance Issue, Potential Supply Shortage

Canada-based producer of medical and recreational cannabis company CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) responded to a Health Canada decision that one of its ... read more

What Do Older Marijuana Consumers Use And Think? Researchers Now Know

By Mark Taylor. A new survey finds that seniors are blurring the lines between medicinal and recreational marijuana use. The study, “Measuring ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week