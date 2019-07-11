Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

United Cannabis Corp Names Clifton Lamberth As Chief Marketing Officer
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 11, 2019 11:42am   Comments
Share:
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

United Cannabis Corporation (OTCBB: CNAB) announced Thursday that Clifton Lamberth has become the company’s new Chief Marketing Officer.

United Cannabis Corporation is a biotechnology company that works on improving cannabinoids for medical applications.

Lamberth’s prior professional experience includes more than 250 companies and organizations. He worked at the Ford Motor (NYSE: F) for more than two decades.

The press release said he helped bring Ford back to profitability after having a $12.7 billion loss in 2006. Lamberth wrote a book presenting the strategy that brought Ford’s business back to life.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 -- Click here to learn more!

“We are delighted that Clifton has agreed to join our team. Hailed as Rainmaker throughout his career, he is a proven leader in strategic planning for brand development and revenue growth," said United Cannabis Corporations CEO Earnest Blackmon.

Lambreth said, "What I discovered in United Cannabis is a publicly-traded company driven by a mission of helping people in pain. Once I found out they also have a solid IP portfolio with a patent that protects them in 36 different ways, compounds in clinical trials, proprietary products, a distribution network covering the United States, Europe and the Caribbean, and a thriving industrial hemp operation, I just couldn’t resist coming on board.”

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Clifton Lamberth Earnest BlackmonCannabis News Management Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F + CNAB)

Large Option Trader Makes Aggressive Bearish Play On Ford
Today's Pickup: Get To Work, Judges Tell Atlas Air Pilots
Industry Shift: With Four Departures This Year, Who Is The Longest-Tenured Automotive CEO?
Gold Futures Under Pressure After Stronger-Than-Forecast Jobs Number
A Look At Lee Iacocca's Automotive Legacy, From The Mustang To The Minivan
Automakers Post Mixed June Sales Results; GM Eyes Potential Interest Rate Cut
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.92
-0.2399
- 7.59%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$2.09
-0.11
- 5%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.87
0.1
+ 3.61%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$15.66
0.37
+ 2.42%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$135.06
3.0724
+ 2.33%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$6.48
-0.1501
- 2.26%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$6.71
-0.152
- 2.22%
cbdMD, Inc. Common Stock (YCBD)
$4.80
-0.1
- 2.04%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.97
0.03
+ 1.55%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$38.17
-0.4848
- 1.25%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$22.03
-0.2647
- 1.19%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$170.88
-1.82
- 1.05%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$13.43
-0.1222
- 0.9%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$10.28
0.089
+ 0.87%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.46
-0.02
- 0.81%
Tilray (TLRY)
$45.58
-0.349
- 0.76%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.59
-0.0501
- 0.75%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$98.83
-0.64
- 0.64%
HEXO Corp. Common Shares (HEXO)
$5.13
0.03
+ 0.59%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$8.07
-0.04
- 0.49%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$30.80
-0.13
- 0.42%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$6.23
-0.02
- 0.32%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$15.72
-0.03
- 0.19%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$7.41
0.01
+ 0.14%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$298.79
0.1772
+ 0.06%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.50
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

CANNAVAL
July 19, 2019 - July 21, 2019
St. Croix, USVI
Cannabis Drinks Expo
July 25, 2019
San Francisco, CA
CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
see all

Exclusive: Hemptown Organics To Acquire Oregon-Based Kirkman Group

Hemptown Organics Corp will acquire all assets of Lake Oswego, Oregon-based Kirkman Group, Benzinga has learned. A formal announcement is expected ... read more

Jay-Z Named Brand Strategist For Cannabis Company Caliva

Shawn Carter, better known as the rapper Jay-Z, will be “chief brand strategist” for California cannabis company Caliva, working to boost the ... read more

Cronos Group Names Todd Abraham As New Chief Innovation Officer

Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Dr. Todd Abraham as the company's Chief Innovation Officer. Abraham "will be ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Today's Pickup: A Once $1 Trillion Dollar Oil Company Is Now Valued 80 Percent Lower