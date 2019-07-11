United Cannabis Corp Names Clifton Lamberth As Chief Marketing Officer

United Cannabis Corporation (OTCBB: CNAB) announced Thursday that Clifton Lamberth has become the company’s new Chief Marketing Officer.

United Cannabis Corporation is a biotechnology company that works on improving cannabinoids for medical applications.

Lamberth’s prior professional experience includes more than 250 companies and organizations. He worked at the Ford Motor (NYSE: F) for more than two decades.

The press release said he helped bring Ford back to profitability after having a $12.7 billion loss in 2006. Lamberth wrote a book presenting the strategy that brought Ford’s business back to life.

“We are delighted that Clifton has agreed to join our team. Hailed as Rainmaker throughout his career, he is a proven leader in strategic planning for brand development and revenue growth," said United Cannabis Corporations CEO Earnest Blackmon.

Lambreth said, "What I discovered in United Cannabis is a publicly-traded company driven by a mission of helping people in pain. Once I found out they also have a solid IP portfolio with a patent that protects them in 36 different ways, compounds in clinical trials, proprietary products, a distribution network covering the United States, Europe and the Caribbean, and a thriving industrial hemp operation, I just couldn’t resist coming on board.”