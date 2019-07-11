Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Cannabis ETF Adds Exposure To Multi-State Operators
Todd Shriber, ETF Professor , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 11, 2019 11:20am   Comments
Share:
A Cannabis ETF Adds Exposure To Multi-State Operators
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSE: YOLO), the first actively managed cannabis exchange traded fund in the United States, is adding exposure to companies known as multi-state operators.

What Happened

YOLO's management team announced the addition of MSOs to the fund's roster one day after the debut of The Cannabis ETF (NYSE: THCX), the newest New York-listed marijuana ETF. YOLO is the first cannabis ETF trading in the U.S. to include MSOs.

MSOs “are U.S. based companies directly involved in the legal production and distribution of cannabis in states where approved,” according to a statement from AdvisorShares.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference heads to Detroit on Aug. 15 -- Click here to learn more!

Why It's Important

Examples of MSOs include Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF), Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF), GreenThumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF), TerraTech (OTC: TRTC) and Golden Leaf (OTC: GLDFF).

“As more states legalize cannabis for medical or recreational-use, MSOs are believed to be a growth opportunity based on their ability to develop operational, distribution, marketing, and research and development efficiencies in multiple states where legal,” said Maryland-based AdvisorShares.

Curaleaf, GreenThumb and Cresco are among the MSOs currently found in YOLO's lineup. The fund's MSO exposure is, for the time being, light as those names reside toward the lower end of the ETF's roster. YOLO's top three holdings combine for about 20% of the fund's weight.

What's Next

MSOs are seen as fertile territory for marijuana industry consolidation and that could be longer-ranging catalyst for YOLO. For example, Green Growth Brands recently acquired MXY Holdings, which has a presence in California, Nevada and Pennsylvania, for $310 million in stock.

Last week, it was reported that “Orchid Ventures, Inc. (CSE: ORCD) (OTC: ORVRF) is acquiring certain assets of GreenBloom Cannabis Co., a vertically-integrated multi-state-operator in cannabis,” according to Forbes.

Never miss a news story in the cannabis world. Click here to check out Benzinga Cannabis for more.

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: Cannabis News Sector ETFs Specialty ETFs Top Stories Markets ETFs Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CURLF + ACRGF)

Curaleaf Names New President, Senior VP Of Compliance
The Week In Cannabis: Canopy Growth Trims Bruce Linton, Congressional Hearings On Ending Marijuana Prohibition, And More
The Week In Cannabis: Illinois Goes Rec, Federal Commerce And Banking Bills, Surterra's $100M Raise And More
Curaleaf Acquires 2 Businesses In Arizona For $25.5M
There's A New Cannabis Index To Help Investors Measure The Industry
The Week Ahead In Cannabis: 11th State Legalizes Adult-Use Cannabis, Maryland License Deadline And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

CannTrust Holdings (CTST)
$2.92
-0.2399
- 7.59%
Green Growth Brands (GGBXF)
$2.09
-0.11
- 5%
iAnthus Capital Holdings (ITHUF)
$2.87
0.1
+ 3.61%
Cronos Group (CRON)
$15.66
0.37
+ 2.42%
Innovative Industrial (IIPR)
$135.06
3.0724
+ 2.33%
OrganiGram Holdings (OGI)
$6.48
-0.1501
- 2.26%
Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)
$6.71
-0.152
- 2.22%
cbdMD, Inc. Common Stock (YCBD)
$4.80
-0.1
- 2.04%
MariMed (MRMD)
$1.97
0.03
+ 1.55%
Canopy Growth (CGC)
$38.17
-0.4848
- 1.25%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$22.03
-0.2647
- 1.19%
GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)
$170.88
-1.82
- 1.05%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$13.43
-0.1222
- 0.9%
Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)
$10.28
0.089
+ 0.87%
MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF)
$2.46
-0.02
- 0.81%
Tilray (TLRY)
$45.58
-0.349
- 0.76%
Aphria (APHA)
$6.59
-0.0501
- 0.75%
The Scotts Miracle Gro (SMG)
$98.83
-0.64
- 0.64%
HEXO Corp. Common Shares (HEXO)
$5.13
0.03
+ 0.59%
Greenlane Holdings (GNLN)
$8.07
-0.04
- 0.49%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$30.80
-0.13
- 0.42%
Harvest Health (HRVSF)
$6.23
-0.02
- 0.32%
Pyxus International (PYX)
$15.72
-0.03
- 0.19%
Aurora Cannabis (ACB)
$7.41
0.01
+ 0.14%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$298.79
0.1772
+ 0.06%
Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF)
$2.50
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!

CANNAVAL
July 19, 2019 - July 21, 2019
St. Croix, USVI
Cannabis Drinks Expo
July 25, 2019
San Francisco, CA
CannaFarm Con
August 1, 2019 - August 2, 2019
San Diego, CA
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
August 15, 2019
Detroit, MI
Griffin Grower & Retailer Expo
August 21, 2019 - August 22, 2019
Worcester, MA
see all

Exclusive: Hemptown Organics To Acquire Oregon-Based Kirkman Group

Hemptown Organics Corp will acquire all assets of Lake Oswego, Oregon-based Kirkman Group, Benzinga has learned. A formal announcement is expected ... read more

Jay-Z Named Brand Strategist For Cannabis Company Caliva

Shawn Carter, better known as the rapper Jay-Z, will be “chief brand strategist” for California cannabis company Caliva, working to boost the ... read more

Cronos Group Names Todd Abraham As New Chief Innovation Officer

Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Dr. Todd Abraham as the company's Chief Innovation Officer. Abraham "will be ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

U.S. Rail Volumes Drift Lower