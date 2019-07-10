Curaleaf Names New President, Senior VP Of Compliance

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE:CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) on Wednesday announced two new appointments in executive positions. Both appointments are effective June 24.

Dave Johnson was appointed President of Curaleaf Hemp, the company’s hemp-based CBD product line. He has experience over various trading sectors, including two decades at PepsiCo’s (NASDAQ: PEP) Frito-Lay Division.

"We view Curaleaf Hemp as a significant economic contributor to our business. Having someone with Dave's experience and expertise focused solely on this aspect of the company will generate the market share and brand awareness to match our high-quality products,” said Curaleaf CEO Joseph Lusardi.

Troy Morgan became the company’s new Senior Vice President of Compliance. His duties include supervising Curaleaf’s ethics and compliance program, controlling all operations are in line with state-specific and national laws and other regulations and industry code requirements.

Morgan has more than 18 years of professional experience in legal and compliance sectors, mostly in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Lusardi said, "Furthermore, ensuring that all Curaleaf dispensaries, cultivation sites, and processing facilities always adhere to all state-specific regulations is our top priority, and we look forward to Troy's efforts in enhancing our already robust compliance system."