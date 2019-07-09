Market Overview

Cronos Group Names Todd Abraham As New Chief Innovation Officer
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2019 11:35am   Comments
Cronos Group Names Todd Abraham As New Chief Innovation Officer
Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Dr. Todd Abraham as the company's Chief Innovation Officer.

Abraham "will be responsible for advancing Cronos Group’s research and development initiatives in cannabinoids with a focus on identifying new disruptive technologies and adopting best practices and innovations from adjacent consumer goods industries."

His 17-year tenure at Mondelēz International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) saw successful coordination of divisions such as R&D, IP strategy and technology development.

Why It's Important

Abraham’s hiring, as a result of his past successes in consumer-packaged goods, is a strong indicator of Cronos prioritizing the consumer experience.

"The work Cronos Group has underway with Ginkgo Bioworks and Cronos Device Labs is just the beginning," he said in the press release. "I look forward to leveraging my consumer products experience, technical expertise, and scientific background to help drive Cronos Group’s cannabinoid technology and product development across categories."

Given Abraham’s experience in global strategy, this hiring may indicate ambitions from Cronos Group to expand their international footprint further. While already operating grows in Australia and Israel, Cronos Group’s international presence is significantly smaller than competitors such as Canopy Growth.

"I am confident his strategic business experience coupled with his skills in product development, nutritional science, R&D strategy, and organizational development will benefit our own growth as a global leader in cannabinoid innovation," said Cronos Group CEO Mike Gorenstein.

Cronos Group's stock traded higher by 1.2% at $15.29 per share.

Posted-In: Dr. Todd Abraham Mike Gorenstein Todd AbrahamCannabis News Management Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

The Week Ahead In Cannabis: KushCo Earnings, House Panel's Historic Hearing And More

After an eventful week marked by the termination of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC)'s Bruce Linton, the upcoming week appears to be a pretty busy ... read more

CannTrust Plummets Following Health Canada Compliance Issue, Potential Supply Shortage

Canada-based producer of medical and recreational cannabis company CannTrust Holdings Inc (NYSE: CTST) responded to a Health Canada decision that one of its ... read more

What Do Older Marijuana Consumers Use And Think? Researchers Now Know

By Mark Taylor. A new survey finds that seniors are blurring the lines between medicinal and recreational marijuana use. The study, “Measuring ... read more
