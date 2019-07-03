Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From July 3, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 03, 2019 1:46pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares rose 0.66%, to close at $7.68, after its venture High Tide announced Canna Cabana is now selling cannabis in Grande Prairie with 10 more Alberta stores to follow.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares gained 2.45%, closing at $41.06 following news that co-CEO and founder Bruce Linton was ousted.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares rose 1.61%, to close at $5.05, after releasing news on its first shipment to Australia.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares rose 2.89%, to close at $175.77.
  • HEXO (AMEX: HEXO) shares gained 1.74%, closing at $5.27.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares gained 6.77%, closing at $128.68.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares increased by 0.38% to close at $47.57.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares increased by 3.58% to close at $14.75.

Losers

  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares tumbled by 1.7%, closing at $15.24.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares fell 1.44% to close at $5.48, amid changes to leadership, including the appointment of Dunayer Nicole to President and Scott Coffman to Co-CEO.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell 6.24% to close at $7.96.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares fell 0.82% to close at $2.41.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares fell 1.83% to close at $2.68, amid announcing a partnership with Epilepsy Florida.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares dropped by 5.2% to close at $14.34.

