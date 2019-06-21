Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 21
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2019 6:10pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares gained 0.40%, closing at $2.50.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 1.49% to close at $50.45.

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 1.88%, closing at $7.30, amid confirmation of plans for consumer products in Canada.
  • CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares dipped 2.30% to close at $5.09.
  • Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 8.12% to close at $40.16 following its earnings report.
  • cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) shares dropped 3.81% to close at $6.06.
  • Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped 2.98% to close at $15.94.
  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell 8.27% to close at $10.32.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 1.23%, closing at $173.63.
  • HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped 4.12%, to close at $5.59.
  • Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) shares dipped 12.76% to close at $117.52, amid expansion into Michigan through a new lease deal.
  • MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped 0.43% to close at $2.34.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) fell 1.11% to close at $13.34.

