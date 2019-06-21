Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 21
Gainers
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares gained 0.40%, closing at $2.50.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 1.49% to close at $50.45.
Losers
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 1.88%, closing at $7.30, amid confirmation of plans for consumer products in Canada.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares dipped 2.30% to close at $5.09.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 8.12% to close at $40.16 following its earnings report.
- cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) shares dropped 3.81% to close at $6.06.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped 2.98% to close at $15.94.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell 8.27% to close at $10.32.
- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 1.23%, closing at $173.63.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped 4.12%, to close at $5.59.
- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) shares dipped 12.76% to close at $117.52, amid expansion into Michigan through a new lease deal.
- MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped 0.43% to close at $2.34.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) fell 1.11% to close at $13.34.
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.