Harvest Health & Recreation Inc (OTC: HRVSF) has four areas of focus, CEO Steve White told Benzinga: team development, acquisition via winning licenses or buying companies, long-term brand development and always keeping an eye on its ROI.

“If we're doing something outside of that, what that means is you should have a lot of questions to ask of us," White said.

A 'Head Start' In CBD

Harvest is exceeding its expectations in these categories, White said in a recent interview.

The multistate cannabis operator is entering the CBD arena, a sector the CEO said the company has not historically been involved with. Earlier this month, Harvest announced that some of its CBD brands will appear in 10,000 U.S. convenience stores.

White said the cannabis company waited for the right opportunity.

"By being able to leverage the ability to put things into convenience stores across the country, we will get a jump start on people. So when a state turns rec, they will already have exposure to names, Harvest-branded products that they will recognize. That should allow us to have a head start over others."

Sticking To The Plan

Going forward, White said to expect more of the same from Harvest.

"If you understand the way that we view the world and the way that we're filtering opportunities, it should make sense that we are going to stick to the four core objectives ... and continue to grow the company in a way that we think is sustainable long-term."

Harvest shares were up 2.55% at $6.03 at the close Tuesday.

