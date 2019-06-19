Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Harvest Health CEO Discusses The Company's 'Head Start' In CBD
Andrew Ward , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 19, 2019 9:15am   Comments
Share:
Harvest Health CEO Discusses The Company's 'Head Start' In CBD
Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc (OTC: HRVSF) has four areas of focus, CEO Steve White told Benzinga: team development, acquisition via winning licenses or buying companies, long-term brand development and always keeping an eye on its ROI.

“If we're doing something outside of that, what that means is you should have a lot of questions to ask of us," White said.

A 'Head Start' In CBD

Harvest is exceeding its expectations in these categories, White said in a recent interview.

The multistate cannabis operator is entering the CBD arena, a sector the CEO said the company has not historically been involved with. Earlier this month, Harvest announced that some of its CBD brands will appear in 10,000 U.S. convenience stores.

Need more cannabis news? Check out all of our coverage here.

White said the cannabis company waited for the right opportunity.

"By being able to leverage the ability to put things into convenience stores across the country, we will get a jump start on people. So when a state turns rec, they will already have exposure to names, Harvest-branded products that they will recognize. That should allow us to have a head start over others."

Sticking To The Plan

Going forward, White said to expect more of the same from Harvest.

"If you understand the way that we view the world and the way that we're filtering opportunities, it should make sense that we are going to stick to the four core objectives ... and continue to grow the company in a way that we think is sustainable long-term."

Harvest shares were up 2.55% at $6.03 at the close Tuesday.

Related Links:

Harvest Health & Recreation Strikes Deal To Distribute CBD Products To 10,000 Stores

Harvest Health CEO Steve White Talks Cannabis Consolidation, Says Canopy-Acreage Tie-Up 'Fantastic'

Read more about our latest Cannabis News! CANNABIS HOME

Posted-In: CBD marijuana Steve WhiteCannabis Exclusives Markets Interview Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HRVSF)

The Week In Cannabis: Colorado Hits $1B In Sales, Harborside In Canada, Kroger Embraces CBD, And More
The Week In Cannabis: Gillibrand's Legalization Plan, Analyst Ratings, South Africa's CBD Store, And Some Legal News
Harvest Health & Recreation Strikes Deal To Distribute CBD Products To 10,000 Stores
The Week In Cannabis: Earnings Madness, Illinois Legalization, FDA Hearing, And More
The Week In Cannabis: Canada Funds Research, EU Country Allows Sale Of CBD, NFL Moves Forward
The Week In Cannabis: Big Earnings Reports, Biden's Change Of Heart, New Report On Dispensaries
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Report: Napa County, Other California Cities Settle With PG&E Over Wildfires