Cannabis Stock Gainers, Losers From June 14
Gainers
- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) shares surged 7.5% to close at $108.48.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares climbed 1.51%, closing at $2.69.
Losers
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 0.13%, closing at $7.56.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 1.62% to close at $41.18.
- cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) shares dropped 0.96% to close at $6.28.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped 5.62% to close at $15.44.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell 0.78% to close at $13.91.
- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 2.77%, closing at $170.88.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped 5.59% to close at $5.57.
- MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped 7.02% to close at $1.99.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares fell 4.14%, closing at $17.61.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 4.15% to close at $39.01.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) fell 4.4% to close at $13.03.
