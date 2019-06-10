Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 10
Partly as a result of easing trade tensions, the overall cannabis market thrived on Monday.
Gainers
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares rose 3.9 percent, closing at $7.93.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares gained 2.2 percent to close at $5.37.
- Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares climbed 3.8 percent to close at $43.76.
- cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) shares rose 3.48 percent to close at $5.95.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares gained 9.10 percent to close at $17.39.
- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares rose 1.53 percent, closing at $174.37.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares gained 2.49 percent to close at $6.59.
- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) shares surged 3.39 percent to close at $98.42.
- MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTC: MMNFF) shares climbed 4.18 percent to close at $2.27.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares climbed 1.10 percent, closing at $18.31.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares climbed 6.23 percent, closing at $2.90.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 11.19 percent to close at $43.14, following news of extending the lockup period with their largest shareholder.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) gained 2.75 percent to close at $11.58.
Losers
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell 3.47 percent to close at $15.01.
Posted-In: Cannabis After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.