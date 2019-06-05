Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Medicine Man Technologies Makes 2 Cannabis Acquisitions In Colorado
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 05, 2019 10:23am   Comments
Share:
Medicine Man Technologies Makes 2 Cannabis Acquisitions In Colorado

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTC: MDCL) announced it will acquire Colorado-based cannabis farm, Los Sueños Farms, LLC, and cannabis dispensary Mesa Organics Ltd.

These acquisitions will increase Medicine Man Technologies’ footprint and expand its operations in cultivation, extraction, production and sales.

Need more cannabis news? Check out all of our coverage here.

The acquisitions were made possible by the passage of House Bill 19-1090, which was signed into law in Colorado on May 29, opening up Colorado’s cannabis industry to outside investors.

Medicine Man shares were up 4.29 percent at $3.65 at the time of publication Wednesday.

Related Links:

How Medicine Man Tech's Brett Roper Changed The Cannabis Industry For The Better—And Why He Will Be Missed

'We Should All Aspire To Be More Like Brett': Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Honors Late Medicine Man Founder

Posted-In: Los Sueños Farms Mesa OrganicsCannabis M&A News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MDCL)

The Week In Cannabis: Canada Funds Research, EU Country Allows Sale Of CBD, NFL Moves Forward
Medicine Man Technologies Posts 65% Year-Over-Year Revenue Increase
National Brands, Blue Sky Startups Address Investors At Cannabis Capital Conference
'We Should All Aspire To Be More Like Brett': Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Honors Late Medicine Man Founder
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Campbell Soup Tops Q3 Estimates