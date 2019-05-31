Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 31

Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 31, 2019 4:54pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Therapix Biosciences Ltd (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares climbed 1.75 percent, closing at $2.90.
  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares rose 0.59 percent to close at $15.24.

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 5.19 percent, closing at $7.59.
  • CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares fell 4.01 percent to close at $5.26.
  • Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 4.46 percent to close at $40.30.
  • cbdMD Inc (NYSE: YCBD) shares dropped 4.20 percent to close at $6.16.
  • Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped 5.50 percent to close at $14.08.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 1.86 percent, closing at $173.24.
  • HEXO Corp (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped 4.69 percent to close at $6.39.
  • Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) shares dipped 0.33 percent to close at $83.78.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped 2.23 percent to close at $2.19.
  • Pyxus International Inc (NYSE: PYX) shares lost 5.59 percent, closing at $17.91.
  • Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 2.84 percent to close at $38.01.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) fell 1.83 percent to close at $12.36.

Posted-In: Cannabis After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CGC + ACB)

Canopy Growth CEO Bruce Linton Talks The 'Next Wave' Of Cannabis With Cramer
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 30
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 29
Acreage Holdings Reports 487% Year-Over-Year Jump In Revenue, Says Canopy Growth Deal Will Accelerate Growth
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 28
Canopy Subsidiary Vert Mirabel Now Fully Licensed By Health Canada
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Illinois To Become 11th State To Legalize Recreational Marijuana