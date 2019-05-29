Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 29
Gainers
- cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) shares rose 2.2 percent to close at $6.29.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) gained 7.04 percent to close at $12.93.
Losers
- Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 2.46 percent, closing at $8.12.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares dipped 4.76 percent to close at $5.60.
- Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 5.04 percent to close at $42.39.
- Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped 2.62 percent to close at $15.24.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell 1.30 percent to close at $15.18.
- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 0.12 percent, closing at $181.01.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped 2.13 percent to close at $6.89.
- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) shares dipped 5.47 percent to close at $81.75.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares fell 0.925 percent to close at $2.33.
- Pyxus International Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares fell 4.27 percent, closing at $17.29.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares dropped 4.49 percent to close at $40.84.
