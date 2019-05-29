Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 29

Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 29, 2019 4:28pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) shares rose 2.2 percent to close at $6.29.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) gained 7.04 percent to close at $12.93.

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 2.46 percent, closing at $8.12.
  • CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares dipped 4.76 percent to close at $5.60.
  • Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 5.04 percent to close at $42.39.
  • Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped 2.62 percent to close at $15.24.
  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell 1.30 percent to close at $15.18.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 0.12 percent, closing at $181.01.
  • HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped 2.13 percent to close at $6.89.
  • Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) shares dipped 5.47 percent to close at $81.75.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares fell 0.925 percent to close at $2.33.
  • Pyxus International Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares fell 4.27 percent, closing at $17.29.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares dropped 4.49 percent to close at $40.84.

In case you missed it:

Charlotte's Web Says Friday TSX Listing 'A Milestone For The Overall Industry'

Acreage Holdings Reports 487% Year-Over-Year Jump In Revenue, Says Canopy Growth Deal Will Accelerate Growth

Origin House Reports Higher California Sales In Q1

Posted-In: Cannabis After-Hours Center Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CGC + ACB)

Acreage Holdings Reports 487% Year-Over-Year Jump In Revenue, Says Canopy Growth Deal Will Accelerate Growth
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 28
Canopy Subsidiary Vert Mirabel Now Fully Licensed By Health Canada
The Week In Cannabis: Canada Funds Research, EU Country Allows Sale Of CBD, NFL Moves Forward
Cannabis Stock Gainers and Losers From May 24
The Blooming Weed Industry Explained In Charts And Maps: Storefronts And Deliveries By The Numbers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

BofA: Athletic Apparel Brands, Retailers Face Difficult Back-To-School Season