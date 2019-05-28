Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 28
Gainers
- Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) shares rose 0.24 percent, closing at $8.33.
- Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE: CGC) shares rose 0.52 percent to close at $44.64.
- Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) shares gained 1.76 percent to close at $15.65.
- CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares gained 2.8 percent to close at $5.88.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares rose 1.12 percent to close at $15.38.
- HEXO Corp (NYSE: HEXO) shares gained 3.99 percent to close at $7.03.
- MedMen Enterprises(OTC: MMNFF) shares gained 7.7 percent to close at $2.35.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares rose 8 percent, closing at $2.70.
Losers
- cbdMD Inc (NYSE: YCBD) shares fell 0.65 percent to close at $6.15.
- GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 1.31 percent, closing at $181.22.
- Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) shares dipped 0.96 percent to close at $86.45.
- Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares slipped 2.43 percent, closing at $18.47.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares dropped 2.55 percent to close at $42.76.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) fell 8.35 percent to close at $12.08.
