Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From May 28

Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2019 4:15pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) shares rose 0.24 percent, closing at $8.33.
  • Canopy Growth Corp. (NYSE: CGC) shares rose 0.52 percent to close at $44.64.
  • Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) shares gained 1.76 percent to close at $15.65.
  • CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares gained 2.8 percent to close at $5.88.
  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares rose 1.12 percent to close at $15.38.
  • HEXO Corp (NYSE: HEXO) shares gained 3.99 percent to close at $7.03.
  • MedMen Enterprises(OTC: MMNFF) shares gained 7.7 percent to close at $2.35.
  • Therapix Biosciences Ltd (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares rose 8 percent, closing at $2.70.

Losers

  • cbdMD Inc (NYSE: YCBD) shares fell 0.65 percent to close at $6.15.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 1.31 percent, closing at $181.22.
  • Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE: IIPR) shares dipped 0.96 percent to close at $86.45.
  • Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares slipped 2.43 percent, closing at $18.47.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares dropped 2.55 percent to close at $42.76.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) fell 8.35 percent to close at $12.08.

In case you missed it:

Cronos Group's Stock May Have Finally Found Technical Support

Canopy Subsidiary Vert Mirabel Now Fully Licensed By Health Canada

'Premiumization,' Women In The Industry And The Canadian Market: Cowen's Takeaways From Its Cannabis Summit

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

