CBD product manufacturer Charlotte's Web Holdings Inc (OTC: CWBHF) announced Monday that Adrienne Elsner has been appointed as CEO. Elsner is the former president of the U.S. snacks division at Kellogg Company (NYSE: K)

Elsner comes with decades of experience in the consumer packaged goods segment. At Kellogg, she was in charge of the company's largest business unit, valued at around $3 billion. Prior to joining Kellogg, Elsner served in various leadership roles at the Kraft Foods Co., where she also served as executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

Charlotte's Web Holdings said it expects the appointment of Elsner as CEO will help propel the company further and help it become a global CPG brand. In addition to the new CEO, Charlotte's Web also recently appointed pharmaceutical veteran Stephen Lermer as chief operating officer and CPG veteran Eugenio Menendez as its chief growth officer.

Elsner will replace current Charlotte's Web President and CEO Hess Moallem May 15, according to the company; Moallem will transition into an advisory role with the company.

