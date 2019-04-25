Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aurora Cannabis Expands Testing Capabilities With Chemi Pharmaceutical Acquisition
Alex Oleinic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 25, 2019 2:37pm   Comments
Share:
Aurora Cannabis Expands Testing Capabilities With Chemi Pharmaceutical Acquisition

Canadian cannabis producer Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) said Thursday that it entered into a binding share purchase agreement to acquire Ontario-based laboratory operator Chemi Pharmaceutical.

What Happened

The acquisition will be conducted in cash and stock. Aurora did not disclose the amount, but said it would pay Chemi Pharmaceutical shareholders 83,299 shares on closing, which equates to roughly $750,000.

Aurora said it will pay an additional 41,649 shares upon achievement of certain milestones by Chemi. 

Why This Is Important

Chemi Pharmaceutical has a Health Canada Drug Establishment License that allows it to perform certified GMP-compliant quality control analytical testing and has also received a U.S. FDA accreditation. 

Chemi's facility has a strategic location near Pearson Airport in Mississauga, Ontario. It provides specialized cannabis testing for a broad set of parameters such as cannabinoid and terpene content.

What's Next

Following the acquisition, Chemi will be part of Aurora's wholly owned subsidiary Anandia Laboratories. The integration will allow Anandia to expand its analytics capabilities to meet client demands and diversify its testing services, according to Aurora. 

Related Links:

Signs An Aurora Cannabis Technical Breakout May Be Imminent

New Age Beverages, Marley Family Extend Licensing Deal For 10 Years

Posted-In: Anandia Laboratories Cannabis M&A Cannabis Testing Chemi PharmaceuticalCannabis News M&A Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACB)

Signs An Aurora Cannabis Technical Breakout May Be Imminent
A Second Marijuana ETF Ignites
Planning For Cannabis 2.0: How LPs Are Adapting To The Quickly Changing Canadian Market
'We Should All Aspire To Be More Like Brett': Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Honors Late Medicine Man Founder
Bank Of America Initiates Coverage On Cannabis Stocks, Names Surprising Top Pick
Aurora To Boost CBD Supply Chain With Hempco Acquisition
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Replimune's Lead Asset Likely To Clear Regulatory Hurdle, Wedbush Says In Bullish Initiation