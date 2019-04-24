Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Signs An Aurora Cannabis Technical Breakout May Be Imminent
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 24, 2019 1:43pm   Comments
Share:
Signs An Aurora Cannabis Technical Breakout May Be Imminent

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) is off to a hot start to 2019, but the stock is still trading well below its 2018 highs. The stock has been trading in a very narrow range for roughly a month now, and technical traders are anticipating a breakout in one direction or another in the near future.

Technical Trends

Aurora shares have been trapped in a narrow horizontal trading range between around $8.50 and $9.25 since mid-March. For a stock with a history of extreme volatility, Aurora has been stuck in an extended low-volatility consolidation period.

Aurora last tested the top of the consolidation channel April 22 when it closed at $9.23 before turning lower once again. It bounced off the bottom of the channel when it closed at $8.50 on April 15 and then bounced after opening at the same level the following day.

Despite the extended breather, Aurora shares are sitting on overall year-to-date gains of 81.7 percent, giving bulls reason for optimism the stock is simply digesting the large move before making new highs.

A look at a longer-term chart shows Aurora shares have been in a bullish trading channel since December of last year, when the stock bottomed at around $4.50. Aurora is currently trading near the bottom of that longer-term bullish channel, suggesting a bounce could be coming in the near future.

Since that time, Aurora has made a series of higher highs and higher lows, the trademark of a bullish trend. Its most recent high was $10.32 back in March.

Levels To Watch

Sometime in the next week or two, one of the two trading patterns must break. The support line of the bullish longer-term channel is converging with the resistance line of the shorter-term neutral trading channel forming an ascending triangle pattern. The ascending triangle pattern typically results in a bullish breakout to new highs when the rising support line eventually forces the stock above the resistance line.

In the near term, Aurora traders should watch the key near-term support level at $8.50, the bottom of the consolidation channel. A breakout below $8.50 would take out both the neutral technical support line and the bullish longer-term support line. Below $8.50, the next potential support level would be February lows of around $6.70.

If Aurora trades higher in the coming days, a breakout above $9.25 could put the stock back on track to test 2019 highs of $10.32 in the near term. In the longer-term, the stock’s all-time high of $12.52 could be the last source of major resistance keeping the stock from a blue sky scenario.

At time of publication Wednesday afternoon, the stock traded at $9.09 per share.

Related Links:

Technical Levels To Watch Ahead Of Tesla's Q1 Earnings

Bank Of America Initiates Coverage On Cannabis Stocks, Names Surprising Top Pick

Posted-In: Cannabis Technicals Top Stories Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACB)

A Second Marijuana ETF Ignites
Planning For Cannabis 2.0: How LPs Are Adapting To The Quickly Changing Canadian Market
'We Should All Aspire To Be More Like Brett': Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Honors Late Medicine Man Founder
Bank Of America Initiates Coverage On Cannabis Stocks, Names Surprising Top Pick
Aurora To Boost CBD Supply Chain With Hempco Acquisition
Aurora Cannabis Buys Out Remaining Stake In Hempco
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

3 Reasons Roth Capital Likes Reebonz