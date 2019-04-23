Cannabis PR Firm Mattio Communications Completes Seed Round

Mattio Communications, a cannabis marketing company, said Tuesday it completed its seed round of funding that included a number of high profile venture capital firms.

What To Know

Among the investors that participated in the seed round were Phyto Partners; Alan Patricof, founder of Greycoft; and Green Seed Fund.

Mattio plans to use the funds to expand its range of digital services, including developing a targeted programmatic ad network for cannabis businesses.

“We invest in companies that are writing the narrative of the cannabis industry,” Brett Finklestein, Managing Director of Phyto Partners, said in a press release. “We’ve watched Rosie build a powerhouse agency since its infancy. Her expertise in the cannabis space is unparalleled. She represents a number of our portfolio companies, and we’re excited to be part of her growth.”

Why It's Important

Started in 2014 by Rosie Mattio as a one-woman PR agency, Mattio Communicatons has grown to become one of the leading cannabis-focused marketing companies offering a full spectrum of services, such as PR, social media, SEO and investor relations.

The company registered an increase of 210 percent over the last year and caters to many large cannabis companies, such as Headset, Canndescent, LeafLink and Flowhub.

