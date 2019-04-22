Market Overview

MedMen's COO, General Counsel Resign; Company Announces New CTO
Alex Oleinic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 22, 2019 2:59pm   Comments
U.S. cannabis dispensary operator MedMen Enterprises Inc (OTC: MMNFF) said Friday that it accepted the resignations of Ben Cook, its chief operating officer, and Lisa Sergi, its general counsel and a board member.

The company said it appointed Ryan Lissack as chief technology officer. 

The management changes were announced four days after the company reported its preliminary results for the fiscal third quarter.

What Happened

The appointment of Lissack as CTO took place during the fiscal third quarter ended March 30, MedMen said. The company did not specify when Sergi and Cook resigned from their positions. 

Prior to announcing the resignations and the appointment, MedMen Enterprises posted preliminary fiscal third-quarter results that include total preliminary revenue of $54.9 million, up by 11 percent on the year.

The revenue includes the pending acquisitions of PharmaCann and other entities. Exclusing these items, MedMen's revenue totaled $36.6 million. 

Why It's Important

Earlier this year, MedMen was accused in a lawsuit filed by its former CFO of racist and sexist practices within the company, as well as allegations of financial impropriety and even stock promotion.

A MedMen spokesman told the New York Daily News at the time that the accusations are "patently false." 

Following the resignations of the general counsel and COO, the leaders of the operations and legal groups will report directly to MedMen CEO Adam Bierman, according to the company. 

What's Next

MedMen Enterprises said it will release its full third-quarter financial results May 29. The stock was down 5.63 percent at $2.85 at the time of publication Monday. 

