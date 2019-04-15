Preparing For Toronto: Former Lions To Represent Detroit's Cannabis Ambitions In Canada

It’s that time again. The Benzinga Events team is busy planning for the third Cannabis Capital Conference back in one of our favorite spots and the heart of the cannabis industry—Toronto.

The cannabis industry is constantly developing, from market expansions and stock volatility to recent regulations and everything in-between. Benzinga recruits only the best executives and thought leaders for our conference, and this event is no exception.

Ahead of the April 17-18 event, the Benzinga Events team will showcase our exciting topics and discussions.

The Discussion

Adult-use cannabis legalization came to Michigan in December. Since then, the market has grown while laws brought confusion to operators and consumers. Evan Pilot, the comptroller for Detroit's largest medical cannabis dispensary, The Reef, explained to The Detroit News that while confusing to many, the beginnings of the recreational market in Michigan resembles its medical marketplace's growth process.

Despite the confusion, Michigan, and Detroit in particular, is ripe with activity. Some estimations project Michigan could generate $130 million per year in tax revenue through legal cannabis sales and could spark the Midwest to follow suit.

The Speakers

Experts will be on hand to discuss the city of Detroit and its cannabis market. Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick will be speaking with the co-founders of Primitive, retired Detroit Lion Rob Sims and one of the greatest NFL receivers of all time, Calvin Johnson.

