Shares of Oregon-based maker of craft spirit maker Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ: EAST) ticked higher Monday after the company's potential move into the CBD-infused beverages space became more clear.

What Happened

According to the webpage of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Eastside Distilling applied for the trademark on Feb. 26, and on March 1, the Office accepted the application. The trademarked name for Eastside Distilling's hemp-based beverage is "OUTLANDISH."

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office states that a new application will be assigned to an examining attorney around three months after filing date.

Back in October, the company appointed David Holmes to its Board of Directors, saying he would provide advice and leadership to the company's spirit RTD and CBD initiatives. Holmes is the CEO of Plant, a company developing and marketing a hemp-derived CBD-based beverage.

The Cannabis Capital Conference is coming back to Toronto! Click here to learn how you can join Tim Seymour, Jon Najarian, Danny Moses, Alan Brochstein and many others.

Why It's Important

The market for cannabis-infused beverages in the U.S. is expected to amass a large share of the cannabis industry. Canaccord projects it could reach a value of $600 million by 2022. Between THC and CBD-infused beverage, analysts estimate the former to be worth $340 million and the latter $260 million. Given the legality of cannabis in Canada and other markets, the potential is even bigger.

In this way, Eastside Distilling joins a list of other beverage makers that are making forays in the cannabis-infused beverage makers. Last year, a number of beer manufacturers including Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ), Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE: TAP), Heineken and Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE: BUD) entered the cannabis-infused beverages segment.

Shares of the microcap Eastside Distilling traded up 2.5 percent at $5.85 Monday afternoon.

Related Links:

Village Farms International Enters Hemp, CBD Market, Launches Joint Venture With Nature Crisp

FDA Commissioner: Regulatory Process For CBD Edibles Kicks Off With April Hearings