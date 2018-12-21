Canadian Government Releases Proposed Cannabis Edible Regulations

The Canadian government has laid out a regulatory framework that paves the way for the legalization and commercialization of cannabis-infused edibles. This is an anticipated step, as sales of edibles are expected to amass a large portion of the cannabis market in the country.

What Happened

The regulations included in the framework presented by the Canadian government Thursday aim to prevent the consumption of cannabis among youth and protect the public safety, Health Canada said in a press release.

"These proposed regulations under the Cannabis Act support our overarching goal of keeping cannabis out of the hands of youth and protecting public health and safety. We look forward to hearing the views of Canadians from across the country," Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor said in a statement.

The proposed regulations include a limit of 10mg of THC per container; no added vitamins and minerals; limits on caffeine; and no added alcohol. The packaging should be child-resistant and plain, Health Canada said.

Products also must include a health warning message, the THC and CBD content, the list of ingredients, allergens and a table with nutrition facts.

The full list of proposed regulations from Health Canada — which could be further amended — are in the table below:

Why It's Important

Even though Canada legalized marijuana in October, the country is still adapting to the changes.

In addition to supply shortages and lack of retail locations for cannabis, the government has imposed a ban on edibles, including beverages, until it rules are in place for their commercialization.

Many companies are betting on the edibles segment, which should significantly expand the choice for consumers and attract new ones who are reluctant to try cannabis in currently available forms, like flower.

Over the next two months, Health Canada will conduct public consultations and roundtable discussions on the proposed regulations. The government said it anticipates that edibles could hit the shelves in October 2019.

