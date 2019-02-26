Market Overview

Video: Bob Hoban Explores Hemp, An Industry That Generates More Revenue Than The NFL
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 26, 2019 7:48am   Comments
Video: Bob Hoban Explores Hemp, An Industry That Generates More Revenue Than The NFL

“Understand the lanes and entry points.”

In 1914, hemp was legal and promoted in the United States until 1937. One hundred years later, the Farm Bill has resuscitated industrial hemp, and in this presentation, Bob Hoban, CEO of Hoban Law Group, explores the new future, uses, products and opportunities of this industry that generates more revenue than the NFL.

This video was originally posted on Green Flower.

Posted-In: bob hoban Green Flower Green Flower Media Hemp

