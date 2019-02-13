The 2019 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami Beach included investor presentations from KushCo, Medicine Man and other major companies in the space. The following are highlights from the executives had to say to a roomful of investors about their companies.

KushCo

Vice President Of Corporate Development Stephen Christoffersen pitched KushCo Holdings Inc (OTC: KSHB) as the “premier supply chain solution for the cannabis industry.”

California-based Kushco, which began as a packaging company, is primarily focused on being as much of a business-to-business company as possible, Christoffersen said. The company is also focused on their Kush Energy division, which sells hydrocarbons for THC extraction.

While packaging remains 30 percent of its business, KushCo earns around half its revenue from vape products, the VP said — including cartridges, batteries, disposables and pen kits.

The California market accounts for 55 percent percent of all company revenue, Christoffersen said.

Medicine Man Technologies

Andy Williams, Medicine Man Technologies Inc's (OTC: MDCL) CEO, said he always wanted Medicine Man to start growing cannabis. To accomplish that, Medicine Man Technologies recently acquired Medicine Man Denver and MedPharm, both of which were also owned by Williams.

Once those acquisitions are complete, the company’s annual revenue will grow to $40 million, Williams said. The company will have 157-percent year-over-year revenue growth this year, the CEO said.

Medicine Man’s first store opened in Denver in 2009, and since then has grown to 18 states. MedPharm, the other acquisition, was awarded Colorado’s first cannabis research license and has a pending federal research license.

“We invented how to grow cannabis industrially,” Williams said.

Valens GroWorks

Valens GroWorks is a fully licensed extraction company with proprietary extraction methods.

“We like to say dry cannabis is like vinyl records. It’s great, there’s a time for it, but edibles and concentrates are digital music,” said Everett Knight, the company's VP of strategy and investments.

Valens' extraction method — turning dried cannabis into oil — has led to partnerships with eight Canadian licensed producers, including Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC), to create new products.

Knight said success in the extraction business comes down to unique technologies.

“We’re the largest extraction company in Canada,” he said. “We really want to create brands, whether they’re vape pens or cannabis extract — the whole nine yards. Whatever the customer needs.”

DionyMed

In the view of DionyMed (OTC: HMDEF) Chairman and CEO Edward Fields, delivery is the future of retail. (California approved statewide delivery in December). DionyMed positions itself as a leader in direct-to-consumer delivery for cannabis brands.

DionyMed makes over 1,500 direct-to-consumer cannabis deliveries per day, Fields said.

“The largest cannabis market in the world is now a direct-to-consumer stronghold,” he said. “We believe as goes California, so goes the nation.”

Urban-Gro

Urban-Gro bills itself as a systems integrator and agriculture technologies company that works hand-in-hand with some of the top cultivators in North America. The idea, said co-founder and CEO Brad Nattrass, is to help licensed producers save money, time and resources on their grow through superior facilities and technology.

Urban-Go is launching its first technology product later this year: the wireless platform Soleil Sense. It’s a series of sensors placed throughout the greenhouse that sends data back to growers with real-time information about temperature, hydration and other key info.

“Our technology allows the grower to real-time see what’s happening and proactively fix mistakes,” he said.

Urban-Gro has built out over over 500 facilities for some of the top growers on the market, including Acreage Holdings (OTC: ACRGF), iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc (OTC: ITHUF) and Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON), Nattrass said.

The Colorado-based company is focused on expanding into Latin America and transitioning to horticulture, and will soon trade on the OTCQB market.

