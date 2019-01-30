Portland, Oregon-based cannabis company Cura Partners has announced a new addition to its management team: former The company has appointed former Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) exec Jason White as its chief marketing officer.

What Happened

White was the EVP and global head of marketing for Beats by Dre, a headphone and speaker maker that was acquired by Apple in 2014.

As Cura's CMO, White will oversee the growth of its brands, including Select Oil and Select CBD, the company's best-selling product lines.

"We would not be who we are today without the people that have built the Select brand from the ground up. Jason's experience in building brands that influence the culture at large will undoubtedly make a tremendous impact not only for Cura and Select, but for the industry as a whole," Cura CEO Cameron Forni told Benzinga.

Why It's Important

White has over 19 years of experience in business management and marketing, having also previously worked at ad agency Wieden + Kennedy, where he served as Nike global account director and then managing director for the Shanghai office.

Given that cannabis companies are still in their early stages of development, it's important they snag experienced people for their teams.

"Normalization of cannabis use is where we're headed, and Jason's involvement as CMO will propel us toward demystifying this industry with more impact," Forni said. "I'm confident that because Jason has made such a significant career shift, he will become a guiding light and role model for the cannabis industry — making it easier for all cannabis companies to attract top talent."

What's Next

Cura Partners has ambitious goals to become a nationwide presence and is eyeing international expansion.

"I look forward to seeing how the cannabis industry fits into our culture globally five to 10 years from now, and I am thrilled to be a part of the community at this stage in its growth," White said.

